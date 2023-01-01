Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston
Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey Says Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Told Her She Wouldn’t Have Staying Power on Show Without Him
Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas' marital issues on 'RHOA' made for some iconic moments in reality TV history. After their divorce, Thomas no longer appeared on the show with her.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'
Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see. On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations
The CBS Mornings co-host called the serenade from the vocal group the "biggest surprise" of her 68th birthday festivities Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide. The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties. "2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday. RELATED: Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified' The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family...
hiphop-n-more.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Confirm Romantic Relationship
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have confirmed they are dating. The couple had sparked rumors that they are an item when they were spotted partying together in September around Angela Simmons’ 35th birthday. It was a full circle moment as Gotti first took his chance when he name dropped Angela on his 2016 single ‘Down in The DM‘.
Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’
Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile. “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year. I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Calls Him Out For Being An Absentee ‘Deadbeat’
Using the phrase "deadbeat" to describe her father in her hashtags, Allure's recent TikToks call out Kel for being absent in her life.
