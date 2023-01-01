ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Babyface Details Studio Session Between Mariah Carey & Whitney Houston

Babyface recently reflected on how Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston recorded, “When You Believe.”. Babyface recently recalled mediating a recording session between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston while there was tension between the two artists. Speaking with Vulture for a recent interview, Babyface reflected on the making of the 1998 song, “When You Believe,” for the movie The Prince of Egypt.
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
OK! Magazine

Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
HollywoodLife

Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
HAWAII STATE
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
People

Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations

The CBS Mornings co-host called the serenade from the vocal group the "biggest surprise" of her 68th birthday festivities Gayle King took her birthday celebrations nationwide. The CBS Mornings co-host turned 68 on Wednesday with three parties. "2022 ended not one but THREE birthday celebrations! New York! California & Hawaii … with all of my favorite peeps," King wrote on Instagram Monday. RELATED: Gayle King Recalls Embarrassing on-Air Gaffe She Made as a 'Baby Reporter': 'I Was Mortified' The TV personality shared a carousel of images of her celebrating with her CBS Mornings colleagues, family...
HAWAII STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Confirm Romantic Relationship

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have confirmed they are dating. The couple had sparked rumors that they are an item when they were spotted partying together in September around Angela Simmons’ 35th birthday. It was a full circle moment as Gotti first took his chance when he name dropped Angela on his 2016 single ‘Down in The DM‘.
New York Post

Oprah goes on 10-mile gratitude hike to show thanks for carbs: ‘I LOVE bread’

Oprah Winfrey capped off 2022 with a gratitude hike and a celebratory loaf of her favorite thing: bread. The queen of all media chronicled a 10-mile expedition she dubbed a “gratitude hike,” with friends, including “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King, in a series of Instagram videos posted Sunday. In them, the talk show host is clad in a bubble-gum pink tracksuit and hiking gear as she marches up hilly terrain more than a year after knee surgery left her temporarily immobile.  “A year ago, I had knee surgery, November of last year.  I couldn’t walk, period,” Winfrey said in a reel to her...
ETOnline.com

Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship

If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy