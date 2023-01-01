Read full article on original website
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
Person killed in fatal freeway crash
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue at about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according...
Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim. The crash on the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway occurred at about 1:35 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was issued at 2:23 p.m., with the Imperial Highway...
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash with railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac...
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Man killed after crashing into pole in LA area
POMONA, Calif.- A motorist was killed Tuesday when his vehicle struck a traffic sign in Pomona. The motorist was driving south on Marigold Street, when the vehicle veered to the right and struck a traffic sign, near Terryview Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.
foxla.com
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
Driver of Tesla that went over Devil's Slide arrested
The driver of a Tesla – containing one other adult and two children – that went off the cliff at Devil's Slide was arrested after investigators determined the crash was intentional, the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital, according to the CHP. ...
Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
Driver calls Long Beach police after killing man in hit-and-run
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in...
Suspect arrested in connection with Pomona homicide
POMONA, Calif. – A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
