WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
dayton.com
DIY craft studio with splatter room now open in Dayton area
Pinspiration Dayton, a DIY craft studio, is now open in the Sugarcreek Plaza Shopping Center at 6116 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. “Pinspiration is a DIY craft studio where you can come in and choose from 40 different crafts,” said Lori McElroy, owner of Pinspiration Dayton. “We have a wine and beer bar with light snacks.”
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
dayton.com
Unusually warm weather helps Dayton break temperature record
Balmy temperatures on Tuesday broke a 27-year-old record for warmest minimum temperature in Dayton. The Dayton International Airport recorded a temperature of 57 degrees Tuesday, setting the new record for high minimum temperature, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The previous record for Jan. 3 was set in...
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
dayton.com
Wild Axe Throwing expanding in Beavercreek
Wild Axe Throwing in Beavercreek is planning to expand this summer into the space next door to open a pinball bar. Daniel Huiet and his business partner, Michael Keggan, first opened the entertainment venue at 3251 Seajay Drive in June 2019. The 5,400-square-foot space currently features 11 axe throwing lanes holding up to six people each, a party room for more than 10 people, 14 pinball machines and a bar.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
dayton.com
Warm, breezy today; Chance for rain, snow tomorrow night
This evening there will be clearing skies, warm temperatures and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 61 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. ExploreUnusually warm weather helps Dayton break high minimum temperature record. There will be a few more...
dayton.com
Goats chomp leftover local Christmas trees away
OXFORD — While you might not think much of your live Christmas tree this time of year, a local goat sure would. With the holiday season behind us, live Christmas trees are in short demand. Stores in Oxford such as Kroger and Shademakers Garden Center have resorted to giving away live Christmas trees. Local residents might also find themselves in the same situation this January.
dayton.com
Dry January: Downtown Dayton explores the trend
Non-alcoholic beverage scene is on the uptick. The trend to give up alcohol for the first month of the year is well underway with restaurants and bars in downtown Dayton offering non-alcoholic beverages for guests. “Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000 people,” according to Alcohol Change UK’s website. “Now...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
linknky.com
Ebert’s Meats closing their doors
Ebert’s Meats, the Monmouth Street staple, announced today that after 125 years, next week will be their last serving customers. In a Facebook post, owners cited landlord disputes and the cost to relocate as the reason for shutting down the Newport butcher shop. The family-owned business had planned to move the shop after their landlord had given them two months to vacate in spring of 2022.
News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old
DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
