Bracha Goetz, a popular author of inspirational books for children, did what many people struggle to do everyday…she overcame an eating disorder. For those who have been down this road–emotional eating, binge eating, bulemia, anorexia, overeating–Bracha offers hope in the form of the Pleasure Ladder. Bracha tells her story of disordered eating while she was a student at Harvard University. She explained that the purpose of life is to experience the greatest pleasure possible. She refers to the 5 levels of pleasure that can be found on the Pleasure Ladder. These 5 levels of pleasure correspond to the 5 levels of our soul.

2 DAYS AGO