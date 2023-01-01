Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Dodgers News: Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The LA Times released this report.
Beach Beacon
Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success
You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done
As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
Yardbarker
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
chatsports.com
Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV
U30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3082u884cu304du305fu3044u3063u3059. u30e4u30f3u30adu30fcu30b9u3063u3066u897fu5074u3058u3083u306au3044u3093u3059u304buff1f. 2u4ebau306eu304bu3051u5408u3044u9762u767du3059u304eu308bud83eudd23ud83eudd23ud83eudd23u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/aMFasewksL. — ud835udc24ud835udc1aud83dudc27u26f1u6d66u6dfbu30adu30e3u30f3u30d7u2764ufe0fud83dudd25 (@runrun22abc) January 2, 2023. In the interest of full transparency, I must concede I do not speak Japanese. Just wanted to get that out there. However, I can confirm the guy on the far right is two-time Central League MVP Munetaka Murakami,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Entr’acte
As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball. Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs Astros after trade with Detroit Tigers
The newest 'Stro played all three outfield spots and first base last season. So, what should this mean for Yuli Gurriel's future in Houston?
Yardbarker
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
Crystal ball for MLB in 2023: Ohtani on the move? Can Padres catch Dodgers?
“Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” – Satchel Paige. You’re right, Satch. Good advice from the legendary Hall of Fame pitcher. So let’s look forward to the 2023 baseball season and see what might happen. ∎ Shohei Ohtani will be a member...
Yardbarker
New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement
A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
