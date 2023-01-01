ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Beacon

Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success

You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done

As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023

We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Big 2026 news: Munetaka Murakami said ‘Yankees’ on Japanese TV

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Entr’acte

As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball. Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent

The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position

The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
Yardbarker

New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement

A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

