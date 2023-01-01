After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.

