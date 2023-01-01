Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin’s Family ‘Frustrated’ Over Hate Toward Tee Higgins
The Bengals wideout was the ball carrier who Hamlin tackled before he collapsed. Damar Hamlin’s family is asking that any hate or criticism toward Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins stop. Close family friend and marketing rep of Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, spoke to Rachel Hopmayer of Spectrum News 1 where he relayed the message from the family.
wdhn.com
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
wdhn.com
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
wdhn.com
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Likely to Miss Start of 2023 NFL Season
The 25-year-old underwent ACL surgery this week, which he tweeted was ‘successful.’. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery this week, and while it “went well,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team might not have the quarterback at the start of next season. The tentative timeline comes after...
wdhn.com
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
wdhn.com
Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Take on Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Cowboys star linebacker was not happy with the former NFL player’s comments involving the injured Bills safety. In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
The 49ers can't slow down and defenses can't slow down Christian McCaffrey either. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
wdhn.com
Bills Issue Tuesday Afternoon Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status
The safety received CPR on the field before being transported to the hospital on Monday night. Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit, the Bills said Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor opens up on conversation with Bills after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Zac Taylor opened up on his discussions with Buffalo coach Sean McDermott and shared details of the Bengals' interaction with the Bills' captains.
wdhn.com
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases Statement After 'MNF' Collapse
The Buffalo safety collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s family provided a statement on Tuesday morning after the 24-year-old safety went into cardiac arrest in the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Hamlin, who is hospitalized and in critical...
wdhn.com
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
Dallas still has a chance to earn the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends
Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi Shares Message of Support for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety spent five years under the Pitt coach during his college career. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached current Bills safety Damar Hamlin for five seasons, issued a statement of support for the former Panther Tuesday following Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
Community Ambulance on standby at Raiders game, react to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
When you go to a football game, you are often busy with the excitement surrounding it. However, there is a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes to keep players safe.
wdhn.com
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous
This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
