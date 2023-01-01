Read full article on original website
Rav Mordechai Pinchas Teitz and The Pri Chadash
The twenty-ninth of Kislev is the yahrzeit of Rav Chezkiah di Silva, author of the Pri Chadash (1656-1695). Born in Livorno, Italy he studied there under Rav Shmuel Kusta. An emissary from Yerushalayim, Rav Yehuda Sharaf, who spent some time in Italy, influenced him to move to Yerushalayim in order to advance his Torah studies. He arrived there as a teenager and spent a decade learning under Rav Moshe Galante. At one point he signed a proclamation declaring that men should be married by the age of twenty and those who weren’t should be exiled from Yerushalayim. Being as he was not yet married, he exiled himself for a short time. At the age of twenty-two he married the daughter of Rav Refael Mordechai Malchi, a posek and doctor in Yerushalayim, whose other daughter was married to Rav Moshe Chagiz. When Rav Moshe Galante passed away, Rav Chezkiah, still in his twenties, was appointed Rosh Yeshiva.
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican
Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.
Pope Benedict XVI obituary
In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Agudath Israel of America Condemns the New York Times for Latest Hit Piece on Orthodox Jews
Agudath Israel of America in a statement on Thursday, criticized the New York Times for its latest story which accuses Hasidic Jews of taking advantage of a policy designed to make special education more available. “Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Pope Benedict Was a Law and Order Pontiff, Who Failed As a Reformer
With 1.3 billion followers, the Roman Catholic Church is the world’s largest organization. Islam has 1.97 billion adherents but no comparable infrastructure. Google has greater reach—in cyberspace.The Church of Rome has a vast network of parishes, schools, colleges, hospitals, and missions. The governing of this global operation in the 107-acre Vatican City has become a narrative of lengthening scandals in recent decades. Pope Benedict XVI, a pivotal figure in this story, wanted national churches in lockstep obedience to Rome on moral teaching.In 2013, after eight years in the Apostolic Palace, the German-born Joseph Ratzinger became the first Supreme Pontiff in...
Israeli Tourist Stabbed in Rome
A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy. The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.
Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI on Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes flowed in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.
King Charles III Knights Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
United Kingdom Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 New Year Honors, according to a statement released Friday by the U.K. cabinet office. Rabbi Mirvis’s predecessor, the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005....
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?
The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount
Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, on Asara b’Tevet, the 10th of Tevet Fast day. He was accompanied by police. This is the first time that Minister Ben Gvir ascended the Mount since the elections. On Sunday, after it became...
Can US Jews love the REAL Israel—or only the Fantasy Version?
The Israeli government that was sworn in on Thursday brings with it new challenges for those who care about the Jewish state. The characterization of the latest coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “most right-wing” in the country’s nearly 75-year history is not wrong. And most American Jews are not happy about it.
Unique Sites of Israel: Exploring Jordan from Israel: Part IV: Arnon River
“They journeyed and encamped on the other side of Arnon…that juts out from the border of the Amorite; for Arnon is the border of Moab…Israel sent emissaries to Sihon, king of the Amorite, saying, “Let me pass through your land; we shall not turn off to (the) field or vineyard…until we pass your border. But Sihon did not permit Israel to pass, and…assembled his entire people and went out against Israel. Israel smote him with the edge of the sword and took possession of his land, from Arnon to Jabbok (Numbers 21: 13-24)”
France 24
Pope Francis to lead funeral for Benedict XVI, a first in modern history
For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral next week, with Pope Francis leading a "simple" ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne -- but lived within...
Temple Mount Movement Asking Ben Gvir to Hold Passover Sacrifice on April 5
Shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir descended from Temple Mount on Tuesday morning, he received a letter from the Returning to the Mountain movement, asking him to approve conducting the paschal sacrifice on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023, at the same holy site, the way Jews did until 1,953 years ago when the Romans destroyed our second holy Temple.
qcnews.com
Live Updates | Reactions to Pope Benedict XVI’s death
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “kindness” in his first public comments since the death of the retired pontiff. Francis thanked Benedict on Saturday for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life.”. Speaking...
First Jewish Tribes Of Palestine
When scholars speak of ancient Israel, they are usually speaking of tribes, kingdoms, and dynasties formed by the ancient Jewish people of the Levant (the region that includes present-day Israel, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria). The People of Israel (also called the Jewish People) trace their ancestry back to Abraham, who established the belief that there is one God, the Creator of the universe (see Torah). There is one God, the Creator of the universe. The modern-day Israelites share a similar language and culture, which is shaped by Jewish traditions and religions passed down over generations, beginning with Abraham.
A Chanukah Carol
Setting: Our story takes place in December 1954 in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York. It is six years before Rav Sholom Klass founded The Jewish Press. The community is populated almost exclusively by Jewish and Italian immigrants. STAVE ONE. It was a cold, blustery, frosty winter week...
Catholics flock to Vatican to pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
Catholics have flocked to the Vatican in their droves to pay tribute to Pope Benedict XVI following his death aged 95.This video shows the scene at Saint Peter's Square as mourners gathered on Sunday morning, 1 January.They congregated to hear Pope Francis speak about his predecessor, who left behind a complicated legacy.Pope Benedict was sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005 until his resignation on 28 February in 2013.Tens of thousands are expected to pay their respects during his lying-in-state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralFormer Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirmsLula sworn in for unprecedented third term as Brazilian president
