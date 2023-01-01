Read full article on original website
White House: Southwest Airlines ‘failed’ customers after cancelations
If you were impacted by the Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays, look for email from the company about compensation they're offering, in addition to the reimbursements the government says the company must provide.
Federal law protecting patients from surprise medical bills still on hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — New regulations requiring medical facilities to give patients more information about their expected bills up-front are still on hold. Signed into law at the end of 2020, the “No Surprises Act” was supposed to go into effect with the New Year. Designed to prevent...
