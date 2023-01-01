Read full article on original website
Windy Jarrett
20h ago
It doesn't matter what religious faith or the lack there of, almost all judges today use one reason or another to not be fair in their determination , in every level of the court system, and attorneys are equally dishonest, this is why they are so very disrespected.
Reply
8
Related
Republican Lauren Boebert says that Jesus could have prevented his crucifixion if he had some AR-15s
US politician Lauren Boebert from Colorado said a shocking statement in one of her speeches that surprised many people. She is well known as an advocate of the second amendment who believes in the right of every US citizen to carry arms.
Judgment is coming soon!
I preach, and you preach, yet people don’t want to change. I have a great burden for souls. So many people are dying every day and don’t know Jesus. It really bothers me when a lot of people die at one time. However, it does not bother me when people mock me or talk about me when I preach the whole truth. I just want people to live for the...
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
7 scathing cartoons about Trump's criminal referral
Rick McKee | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Narcissistic Parenting
Narcissistic parenting is a style of parenting characterized by a parent’s exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration, and lack of empathy. Narcissistic parents are often excessively critical of their children and are quick to point out their flaws. They may also withhold love and affection from their children as a way to control them.
Mary Trump Says Racism Was the Norm in Trump Family
"My parents didn't have any Black friends and everybody at my school practically was white. And it was just this weird cognitive dissonance," Mary Trump said.
118th Congress to be sworn in as controversy over Congressman-elect George Santos continues
Congressman-elect George Santos has been under fire for weeks after numerous allegations he lied about his education and where he worked.
The Jewish Press
Why the Upsurge in Black Attacks on Jews?
The recent increase in verbal and physical assaults on Jews by black Americans has both an internal and external history. The former relates to developments within the black community itself. The latter pertains to ways in which the antisemitism of other segments of American society have had a synergistic impact on black antisemitism.
The Jewish Press
Watch What I Do, Not What I Say
A speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset yesterday will—but shouldn’t— be ignored by all those who claim to be concerned about the new government’s tolerance of minorities. Supporting Amir Ohana, the legislature’s speaker, against attacks on him because he’s gay, Netanyahu said from...
Pope Benedict left us a lot of thinking to do
It is no easy feat to summarize the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on Saturday at age 95. His life spanned some of the most significant events of the Catholic world.
Comments / 5