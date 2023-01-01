Read full article on original website
Previous newsworthy topics highlighted
This week I am looking back at some newsworthy topics in past January’s, as printed in the Morrow County Independent. January 1943: Saturday classes at Cardington School were discontinued due to a lack of interest by the students. Facilities of the J. S. Peck and Son Lumber Co in Cardington were contracted to build ordinance boxes for the prosecution of the war.
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
Highland’s Gilmore wins at Marion
Highland’s wrestling team claimed seventh place out of 32 scoring schools at the Marion Harding Classic, which was held Wednesday and Thursday. The Scots scored 131.5 points over the two days. Also competing locally, Northmor was 25th with 27 points, Cardington was 26th with 18 and Mount Gilead took 29th with 10.
Two arrested after drugs found in traffic stop
BUCYRUS-On December 28, 2022, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH, assisted by Bucyrus Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Oakwood St. near Faustina Ave. The driver of the vehicle Aubrey Daughetee (age 32, from Bucyrus) was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), having an active warrant and for driving under suspension. The passenger, Chancler Neeley (age 26, from Marion) was arrested for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine) and drug abuse instruments.
