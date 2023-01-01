Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
universalhub.com
Brigham Circle Thai and sushi place looks to expand into Vietnamese sandwiches, breakfast
Laughing Monk Cafe, 737 Huntington Ave., hopes to more than double in size by taking over vacant space next door, which will let it expand into banh mi and breakfast, its attorney told the Boston Licensing Board today. The board could vote tomorrow on the restaurant's expansion plans, which would...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
NECN
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
Boston Globe
A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up
The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
universalhub.com
Board to decide if bowling after midnight is OK in South Boston or if that's more of a Dorchester idea
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to let South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway, extend its closing time for both bowling and drinking from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Manager John Tunney told the board he is not actually seeking to stay open until 1 a.m. most nights,...
Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter
Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
GoLocalProv
Market Basket Shopper Finds Label on Top of Label With New Sell-by Date and Higher Price
Simone Phoenix said she simply wanted to pick up a dessert for her family to enjoy on New Year’s Eve. She told GoLocal she went to the new Market Basket in Johnston on Saturday to purchase a cheesecake, and when she went to serve it that night — she was in for a surprise.
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
