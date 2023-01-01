ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus

A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston Globe

A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up

The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed

Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
BOSTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7

Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
MILTON, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop

A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. ​Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
BOSTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now

Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose. 
PEABODY, MA
nbcboston.com

New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing

The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
CHELSEA, MA

