Philip Woodin
3d ago
‘Lost for words’: Mother of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day shooting wants answers
“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution." The mother of a 33-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan is calling on police to find the person who took her son’s life. According to Boston police, officers responded to a call...
Jymaal Cox identified as Boston man shot and killed 6 hours into New Year
A Boston man has been identified as the city’s first homicide victim of 2023, shot dead less than six hours into the new year, officials said. Jymaal Cox, 33, was found shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
'Fly High Mol': 33-Year-Old Boston Father Of 2 Killed In New Year's Day Shooting
A Boston neighborhood is in mourning after a 33-year-old father of two children was shot and killed on New Year's Day, according to authorities. Jymaal Cox, of Mattapan, was found shot to death near 1601 Blue Hill Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Boston Police report. Respondi…
liveboston617.org
NYE House Party in Mattapan Rings in New Year with First Homicide of 2023 During Double Shooting
At approximately 05:56 hours on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. According to radio traffic, the 911 caller stated that someone entered a home at that location, proceeded to begin shooting and then fled on foot. As officers responded, they began receiving multiple other 911 calls for a person shot to the leg.
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
WCVB
Dozens of cars parked on East Boston street caught on camera being vandalized
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for the person that surveillance video captured walking down an East Boston street, apparently scratching the side of parked vehicles. The video shows a man walking down one side of Bremen street in East Boston early Tuesday morning, appearing to casually vandalize many of the cars on the street in a matter of minutes.
Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
2 people hurt, one critically, in Mattapan New Year's Day shooting
BOSTON – Two people were shot early New Year's Day in Mattapan.It happened just before 6 a.m. on Blue Hill Ave. Boston police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.Another person was also shot but their injuries were described as non-life threatening.No arrests have been made.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
Mass. police reform commission suspends 15 officers
The list includes officers from many major cities including Fall River, Springfield, Lowell, Somerville, and Holyoke. One State Police officer was also suspended. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST Commission) suspended the certifications of 15 Massachusetts police officers, the commission announced Tuesday. The POST Commission’s list of suspended...
whdh.com
Traffic light pole falls down, causes traffic delays on Mass Ave in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic light pole fell down at the intersection of Mass Ave and Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday, causing traffic delays. State police say the pole was not hit by a car and they’re not sure why it fell. An electrical contractor was called...
Man charged in stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea claims he acted in self-defense
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a stabbing following a parking dispute outside of a Market Basket in Chelsea that left another man injured on Monday allegedly told investigators that he acted in self-defense. Rojas Avalo, 25, of Revere was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
WCVB
4 injured in early morning rollover crash near I-93 in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured early Monday in a wild rollover crash near Interstate 93 in Quincy, Massachusetts. First responders were called to the southbound side of the highway near the Furnace Brook Parkway exit, where a vehicle that was traveling on an adjacent road rolled down a hill and landed feet from I-93.
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
