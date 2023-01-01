ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her fifth State of the State address later this month. The State of the State address is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Whitmer will speak from the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan AG joins coalition challenging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on grounds it ‘harms’ students

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition challenging Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The attorneys general said the law poses “a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination.” The coalition is made up of 18 attorneys general.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan reports 9,793 new COVID cases, 69 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 9,793 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,399 cases per day. Data trends are likely lower due to the holiday. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,998,447, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
What minimum wage increase would mean for tipped workers in Michigan

Michigan’s minimum wage is now above $10 for the first time and many want to know what this increase would mean for tipped workers. Minimum wage went up from $9.87 to $10.10 as of the new year in Michigan and it may jump even higher. What does this mean for the future of the minimum wage fight for tipped workers?
MICHIGAN STATE
Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement

ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ANN ARBOR, MI
25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Actors needed for benefit performance at The Ark in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Singers and actors can audition for parts in a concert reading to benefit Tree Town’s The Ark. Between 7-8 creatives are needed to read from Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng’s The Fourth Messenger for the event on March 18. The musical is a contemporary...
ANN ARBOR, MI
How the Therapeutic Recreation program in Canton Township is making a big difference

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is a program in Canton Township that’s making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and adults living with disabilities. Therapeutic Recreation operates year-round in Canton Township and people from all over Metro Detroit use it to access the unique kind of care offered there for a nominal fee.
CANTON, MI
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday

A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
NEW YORK STATE
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Learn all about beekeeping from Ann Arbor experts

ANN ARBOR – Have you ever been curious about and wanted to try your hand at beekeeping?. Local group Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers will be hosting its annual meeting titled “So You Want to be a Beekeeper?” on Jan. 28. The online event, led by lead instructor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI

