ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 25
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her fifth State of the State address later this month. The State of the State address is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Whitmer will speak from the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan AG joins coalition challenging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on grounds it ‘harms’ students
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition challenging Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. The attorneys general said the law poses “a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination.” The coalition is made up of 18 attorneys general.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 9,793 new COVID cases, 69 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 9,793 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,399 cases per day. Data trends are likely lower due to the holiday. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,998,447, including...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What minimum wage increase would mean for tipped workers in Michigan
Michigan’s minimum wage is now above $10 for the first time and many want to know what this increase would mean for tipped workers. Minimum wage went up from $9.87 to $10.10 as of the new year in Michigan and it may jump even higher. What does this mean for the future of the minimum wage fight for tipped workers?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement
ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico
ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Actors needed for benefit performance at The Ark in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Singers and actors can audition for parts in a concert reading to benefit Tree Town’s The Ark. Between 7-8 creatives are needed to read from Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng’s The Fourth Messenger for the event on March 18. The musical is a contemporary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How the Therapeutic Recreation program in Canton Township is making a big difference
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – There is a program in Canton Township that’s making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and adults living with disabilities. Therapeutic Recreation operates year-round in Canton Township and people from all over Metro Detroit use it to access the unique kind of care offered there for a nominal fee.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday
A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at Michigan New Year’s party
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s party in western Michigan. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New year, same results as Michigan football squanders opportunity at national championship
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Michigan Wolverines finished an undefeated season in embarrassing fashion as they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The game was marred with poor coaching and awful play on both sides of the ball as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stolen car victim taunted by thieves on social media in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Imagine getting your car stolen and getting taunted about it. That happened to a Metro Detroit man when his Dodge Charger Scat Pack was stolen. Thieves took the man’s car and tried to get him to pay to get it back. One method to achieve the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries
ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Life-altering brain hemorrhage sends Metro Detroit mother to ICU for 21 days while on vacation
Currey and Emily DeArmit were excited to take a quick trip to the Bahamas at the beginning of December. After having two babies in the last three years, the trip was going to be a break they needed. All was great until the second-to-last day when Emily DeArmit woke up...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
ClickOnDetroit.com
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs. Roughly a third of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Learn all about beekeeping from Ann Arbor experts
ANN ARBOR – Have you ever been curious about and wanted to try your hand at beekeeping?. Local group Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers will be hosting its annual meeting titled “So You Want to be a Beekeeper?” on Jan. 28. The online event, led by lead instructor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old woman last seen walking in Kent County still missing 19 years later
WYOMING, Mich. – A 31-year-old woman vanished 19 years ago while walking in Wyoming, Michigan, and she still has not been found. She would be 50 years old now. Yvonne Renee Scott was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2004, in the 2900 block of Clyde Park Ave SW. She was walking eastbound on 28th Street.
