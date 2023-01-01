Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Board to decide if bowling after midnight is OK in South Boston or if that's more of a Dorchester idea
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to let South Boston Candlepins, 543 East Broadway, extend its closing time for both bowling and drinking from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Manager John Tunney told the board he is not actually seeking to stay open until 1 a.m. most nights,...
universalhub.com
More loud banging reported, but probably not F15s this time
Did anyone hear two loud bangs? Cambridge Street West End Boston area. It sounded like something falling out of the sky and then bang. Then it happened again. Draco: "Heard it from td garden. saw a lot of light too." Kim Pegnato reported hearing them in Melrose. Super Guppy, too,...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
universalhub.com
Coffee rager at Roxbury McDonald's takes out frustration on glass pastry case, police say
Boston Police report this guy got steaming mad over the way a worker at the McDonald's at 301 Warren St. in Roxbury prepared his coffee around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, to the point where he felt he had grounds to shove "a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter."
What to know about shutdowns on the MBTA’s Orange, Green, and Red lines this month
Regular service will be impacted on numerous weekends in January. Passengers of the MBTA’s Red, Orange, and Green lines will have to navigate multiple service disruptions this month. The agency outlined the specifics of how each line will be impacted in a statement posted online Monday. Some of the...
World War I medals, jewelry stolen from Hingham home, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a housebreak in Hingham during which the rear door was forced open, rooms were ransacked and numerous items were stolen, police said. On Dec. 30, residents returned home to their Adams Court home and found the rear door forced open, separating the dead...
universalhub.com
Cambridge officers fatally shoot man they say charged them with a machete already covered in his own blood
Live Boston reports a half-naked man who kept slicing himself with the machete he gripped in one hand fled from police, then, when cornered, charged at officers, who shot him several times after "less lethal" rounds failed to stop him. The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. on Sidney Street...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Someone stuck in one of Wollaston Station’s elevators #mayorkoch #mbta #mbtatransitpolice #quincypolicedepartment #quincyfiredepartment
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News Police Scanner Snippets – Someone stuck in one of Wollaston Station’s elevators. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Red Line service, in Quincy anyway, has...
universalhub.com
Brigham Circle Thai and sushi place looks to expand into Vietnamese sandwiches, breakfast
Laughing Monk Cafe, 737 Huntington Ave., hopes to more than double in size by taking over vacant space next door, which will let it expand into banh mi and breakfast, its attorney told the Boston Licensing Board today. The board could vote tomorrow on the restaurant's expansion plans, which would...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
Boston Globe
A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up
The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant
Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
