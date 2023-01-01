Effective: 2023-01-04 15:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 01:03:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Falaya...including Boston St in Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, There will be major flooding around Christ Episcopal School and Bogue Falaya River Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.3 feet on 01/12/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO