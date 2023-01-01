Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 16:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to streams including woodlands, farmland, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 PM EST, Eighteenmile Creek near Pendleton remains above Action/Advisory Stage and is causing nuisance flooding of adjacent low-lying areas including near Bishop Branch Rd and Central Rd. The creek is currently at 11.23 feet and is cresting. The creek is expected to fall below the Action/Advisory Stage of 11.0 feet within the next couple of hours. The Flood Advisory will therefore remain in effect until the stream recedes back below Action/Advisory Stage. Please continue to avoid flooded roadways and stay away from elevated streams. - Some locations that may experience nuisance flooding include...Pendleton.
Flood Warning issued for Barrow, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 19:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:05:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Barrow and Jackson Counties. For the Middle Oconee River...including Auburn, Winder, Arcade, Athens...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand further into the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads and a residential yard just downstream will be flooded with up to 4 feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
