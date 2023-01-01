Effective: 2023-01-04 16:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to streams including woodlands, farmland, parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat-access areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 PM EST, Eighteenmile Creek near Pendleton remains above Action/Advisory Stage and is causing nuisance flooding of adjacent low-lying areas including near Bishop Branch Rd and Central Rd. The creek is currently at 11.23 feet and is cresting. The creek is expected to fall below the Action/Advisory Stage of 11.0 feet within the next couple of hours. The Flood Advisory will therefore remain in effect until the stream recedes back below Action/Advisory Stage. Please continue to avoid flooded roadways and stay away from elevated streams. - Some locations that may experience nuisance flooding include...Pendleton.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO