Effective: 2023-01-04 19:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:05:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Barrow; Jackson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Barrow and Jackson Counties. For the Middle Oconee River...including Auburn, Winder, Arcade, Athens...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Oconee River near Arcade. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand further into the woodlands...fields and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage at Georgia Highway 82. A few dirt access roads and a residential yard just downstream will be flooded with up to 4 feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

