CMPD investigates multiple homicides in less than 24 hours on New Year’s Day

Detectives are investigating two homicides and one death discovered in less than 24 hours in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road and discovered a man with a gunshot wound, CMPD said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Around 4 p.m., CMPD said it was investigating a separate homicide in west Charlotte. Police responded to the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road, CMPD said.

Police did not disclose any additional information in the case.

North Charlotte death investigation

Police hours earlier investigated a death near North Graham Street . Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 900 block of Moretz Avenue, which is a few blocks away from Camp North End, CMPD said.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators indicated suspects are not currently being sought, CMPD said.

The victims, in all three cases, have not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.