Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
According to the Hadley Police Department, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 51-year-old man, was found conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Hadley Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were able to identify the alleged shooter and obtained a warrant for his arrest. The 28-year-old suspect was located in Waterbury, Connecticut, and was arrested. He will face extradition proceedings in Connecticut before he returns to Massachusetts.
The Hadley Police Department was assisted at the incident by the Mass. State Police (MSP) Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, MSP Crime Scene Services, MSP Firearms Identification Section, UMass Police, the Hadley Department of Public Works, and The Waterbury Police assisted with the apprehension of the suspect in CT.
