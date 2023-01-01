[Ed. note: we welcome back contributor and minor league expert Ben Thoen for this early look at the 2023 Draft! Thanks Ben!]. While it’s been a quiet offseason on the major league talent acquisition front for the Mariners, the club has made strides towards infusing exciting new players into the organization through a different avenue since the 2022 season came to an end: the MLB Draft. In addition to the 22nd pick Seattle receives based off last year’s finish, they’ll also select 29th and 30th in the draft thanks to the extra pick the club was awarded for Julio Rodríguez’s Rookie of the Year campaign, as well as a Competitive Balance pick the team was granted.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO