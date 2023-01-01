Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
Jets committed to Zach Wilson's development: 'Through hell or high water'
While rumors and reports have the New York Jets moving on from Zach Wilson after two seasons, head coach Robert Saleh dismissed that notion Wednesday.
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lookout Landing
Your way-too-early-look at 2023 Mariners MLB Draft Targets
[Ed. note: we welcome back contributor and minor league expert Ben Thoen for this early look at the 2023 Draft! Thanks Ben!]. While it’s been a quiet offseason on the major league talent acquisition front for the Mariners, the club has made strides towards infusing exciting new players into the organization through a different avenue since the 2022 season came to an end: the MLB Draft. In addition to the 22nd pick Seattle receives based off last year’s finish, they’ll also select 29th and 30th in the draft thanks to the extra pick the club was awarded for Julio Rodríguez’s Rookie of the Year campaign, as well as a Competitive Balance pick the team was granted.
