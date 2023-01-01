ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drumright, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Police arrest man on New Year's Day after short pursuit in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic violence call on New Year's Day around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had arrived at the victim's home and was threatening to kill her. The victim had a protective order...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop

Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
mvskokemedia.com

One dead after vehicle pursuit ends in shootout with MCN Lighthorse Police

TVLSE, Oklahoma – An armed suspect was killed in the early morning of New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, after a police vehicle pursuit. The incident began when a Lighthorse Police officer pulled over the suspect for a routine traffic stop at 81st and South Riverside. Lighthorse officers were able to return home with no injuries. It ended with the suspect’s death.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police searching for 3 men after armed robbery at south Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three men after an armed robbery at a dispensary in south Tulsa. Police say the incident happened late Monday night just before 11 p.m. when three men entered Pura Cannabis Collective near 51st and Memorial. The employee reported...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

26-year-old Bristow man arrested for burglary while out on drug charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office took 26-year-old Cameron Lee Stubblefield into custody after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Slick late Monday night. Stubblefield was out on a reduced bond for a previous aggravated drug trafficking charge in September according to deputies. He was taken into...
SLICK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrants issued in child neglect case

NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy