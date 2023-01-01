Read full article on original website
KTUL
Driver arrested on warrants after departing highway, crashing into fence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a driver after crashing into a fence. TPD says the driver went off the highway, down an embankment, and into the fence of a dealership. Minimal damage was reported. Police say the driver was not under any influence...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate midtown apartment shooting that sent 1 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a shots fired report near 51st and Yale at the Old South Apartments Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived they found a man shot in a car. A friend came to pick him up from the scene and transport him. TPD reported...
KTUL
2 women arrested for alleged robbery at north Tulsa Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two women for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar. On Jan. 3, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at the Family Dollar near Admiral and Harvard. Employees told police that two women entered the store, grabbed multiple...
KTUL
Ponca City police arrest man suspected of robbing gas station with football mask on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department responded to a storage unit complex on Jan. 3. When they arrived they located a man and woman inside the building. Police say the man hid from them and the woman was not cooperative. Officers later located the man who...
Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Medical Marijuana Dispensary
An investigation is underway after an overnight robbery at a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary near 46th and Memorial. Police say three armed men wearing masks went into the Pura Cannabis store around 11 p.m. Monday night, pointed a gun at the clerk, then took items from the store before leaving in a white pickup.
KTUL
19-year-old Tulsa man pleads guilty to January 2022 killing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 19-year-old Tulsa man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Sir Michael Morgan admitted to shooting and killing 18-year-old Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson said. Morgan told the court he believed Jones was involved...
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Police Department officer application opens
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is looking to hire officers. To start an application, scan the QR code below. For more information, click here.
1 Dead, 1 In Custody As Police Investigate Tulsa's 1st Homicide Of 2023
Tulsa Police have identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say 40-year-old Byron Speed died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds following an argument with his brother. According to police, investigators determined that there was a family argument at a home before 39-year-old Clifton Speed, shot...
KTUL
Police arrest man on New Year's Day after short pursuit in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic violence call on New Year's Day around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had arrived at the victim's home and was threatening to kill her. The victim had a protective order...
Ponca City News
Six arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop
Body Jan. 3—Six people were arrested and three are facing felony charges after Stillwater Police officers found fentanyl during a traffic stop. Police said they stopped an SUV on Dec. 26 at the intersection of Main St. and McElroy Road because it had a headlight out. Seven people were inside the SUV with four in the back seat and one in the rear hatch area.
mvskokemedia.com
One dead after vehicle pursuit ends in shootout with MCN Lighthorse Police
TVLSE, Oklahoma – An armed suspect was killed in the early morning of New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, after a police vehicle pursuit. The incident began when a Lighthorse Police officer pulled over the suspect for a routine traffic stop at 81st and South Riverside. Lighthorse officers were able to return home with no injuries. It ended with the suspect’s death.
KTUL
Man allegedly shoots, kills brother after family fight in Tulsa's first homicide of 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been shot to death just three days into the new year. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 12:45 a.m. at a home near East 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
KTUL
Police searching for 3 men after armed robbery at south Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three men after an armed robbery at a dispensary in south Tulsa. Police say the incident happened late Monday night just before 11 p.m. when three men entered Pura Cannabis Collective near 51st and Memorial. The employee reported...
KTUL
26-year-old Bristow man arrested for burglary while out on drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office took 26-year-old Cameron Lee Stubblefield into custody after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Slick late Monday night. Stubblefield was out on a reduced bond for a previous aggravated drug trafficking charge in September according to deputies. He was taken into...
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in child neglect case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Kassandra Kay Taylor, 21, and Kyle Arlen Lewis Brown, 21, both of Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing a felony count of child neglect. Ponca City police report that on Oct. 18, police received a notification from the...
KTUL
Law enforcement recruitment efforts in Green Country amid shortage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "In terms of recruiting it’s still been a struggle," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado. At the TCSO they'd like to add another 20 to 25 deputies, which is about what the Broken Arrow Police Department is looking to hire as well. "By 2024...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
KTUL
Catoosa middle, high schools put on lockdown after report of intruder on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department said the middle and high schools were put on lockdown Wednesday. Police said they received a domestic call near the Catoosa Middle School campus. CPD says the suspect left the area and headed south from the location. "Because we were made...
OBN seeing new variants of fentanyl with increased resistance to Narcan
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Joey Dashner suspected of trafficking fentanyl. The last drug, narcotic agents like Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), want to see right now. “There are variations of fentanyl … that are now being cut with new types of drugs that are...
