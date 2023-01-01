Man rings in the New Year with $1 million Powerball win in North Carolina

A man in North Carolina became the first millionaire of 2023 after a second chance at lottery luck.

Gary Krigbaum was part of a second chance drawing in the North Carolina Education Lottery that landed him a shot at winning the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023,” according to lottery officials in a Jan. 1 news release.

Krigbaum was one of 29 Powerball players across the country picked to have a shot at the prize, lottery officials said.

During the New Year’s Eve celebration broadcast live on TV, Krigbaum became one of five people chosen to play in the $1 million drawing, according to lottery officials. Just after midnight, Krigbaum became a millionaire.

The Spindale resident wasn’t in New York to celebrate the win on live TV, but his daughter was, according to lottery officials.

“I want my dad to have as much of (the money) as possible,” Sarah Day told Seacrest, who was hosting the broadcast. ”I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.”

Spindale is about 70 miles west of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Son’s jersey numbers and birthday help dad crack the code and win NC lottery jackpot

Crossword spells out unbelievable lottery win for SC mom. ‘I’ve never won anything big’

Dad left ‘stuttering and speechless’ trying to tell son about Michigan lottery jackpot

Unemployed mom dreamed of winning Spain’s Christmas lottery. Then her number was called