Mobile, AL

WEAR

18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided

PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
PACE, FL
WEAR

Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man

PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
PACE, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 33-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 33-year-old woman, who was last seen on New Year's Day. Kina Lewis, 33, was last seen on the 20th block of Murphy Lane on New Year's Day. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Lewis is 5'5" in...
WEAR

UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two Northwest Florida hospitals welcomes their first babies born in 2023. Christopher Melendez and Shaira Lopez welcomed their baby boy, Keniel, at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Donaldson family also welcomed their baby girl, Elizebeth "Ellie" Margaret, at Baptist Health Care in Pensacola Sunday.
PENSACOLA, FL

