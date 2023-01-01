Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
Pensacola Police searching for suspect in armed carjacking near Langley Avenue
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The vehicle involved in the armed carjacking that took place in Pensacola Tuesday night has been recovered in Gulf Breeze, according to Pensacola Police. The suspect in the armed carjacking is still at large, according to police. WEAR News will update this story if any new information...
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
Person wanted in relation to convenient store robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for an individual who is wanted in Escambia County. Escambia County deputies say the person is wanted in relation to several armed robberies at convenience stores in the area. Deputies say the robberies happened between Nov. 10 and Jan 2. The...
Officials: 4 people rescued from rip currents near Portofino Drive at Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Rescue crew members helped save four people who were struggling against rip currents at Pensacola Beach Wednesday morning. The rescue took place at 11:53 a.m. near Portofino Drive. Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, LifeFlight and Pensacola Beach Lifeguards all responded to the rescue. Upon...
18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
Police investigating homicide after 31-year-old man found shot dead in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway Monday after a man was found shot dead in Milton. Milton Police tells WEAR News it happened the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police identified the man as 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis. According to police, the victim's body was found in a...
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
Report: Pensacola man charged after infant girl suffers 4 broken ribs, fractured skull
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a man Monday who's allegedly responsible for severely injuring a 3-month-old girl in Pensacola. 27-year-old Kyle Dewayne Fields, of Pensacola, is charged with two counts of domestic violence - aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report, police responded to a child...
Arrest report states Pace homicide crime scene didn't match info wife provided
PACE, Fla. -- An arrest report for Sunday's Pace murder states the crime scene did not match with "what little information" the accused wife provided following the incident. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide in the fatal shooting of her husband -- 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. -- at their home on Deerwood Circle in Pace.
Family identifies victim in Pace homicide as 33-year-old man
PACE, Fla. -- Family identifies the man shot and killed in Sunday's domestic violence incident in Pace as 33-year-old Doug Davidson Jr. The fatal shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. His wife -- 32-year-old Chloe Davidson -- is charged with...
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 33-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 33-year-old woman, who was last seen on New Year's Day. Kina Lewis, 33, was last seen on the 20th block of Murphy Lane on New Year's Day. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Lewis is 5'5" in...
UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
Deputies: No evidence suggesting Pace wife acted in self-defense in fatal shooting
PACE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence suggesting a woman acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of her husband in Pace. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. Chloe Davidson, 32, reportedly...
FDLE: Former Pensacola Navy Federal employee participated in dark web fraud scheme
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The FDLE arrested an Alabama man for allegedly participating in a dark web fraud scheme as he worked at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola. Wade Hampton Helms, 34, of Arab, Alabama, is charged with:. 34 counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information. eight counts of...
Northwest Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two Northwest Florida hospitals welcomes their first babies born in 2023. Christopher Melendez and Shaira Lopez welcomed their baby boy, Keniel, at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola Sunday morning. The Donaldson family also welcomed their baby girl, Elizebeth "Ellie" Margaret, at Baptist Health Care in Pensacola Sunday.
