MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip.

The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is known historically for the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The land purchased in this sale does not include the 2-acre section given to Clark County to house the permanent memorial for the victims of the shooting.

The shooting, which occurred October 1, 2017, and lasted 10 minutes, was recorded as the deadliest mass shooting in United States history at the time of the attack. Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired man living in Mesquite, NV, targeted the crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

During that horrifying 10-minute period, Paddock unloaded over 1,100 rounds of ammunition from an arsenal of 23 guns, 12 of which were upgraded with bump stocks, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800.

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle wrote a letter, which was distributed to staff on December 30, 2022, saying:

“We know the importance this location holds to so many and have always put tremendous thought into every consideration involving the site.” He continued, “The Three Affiliated Tribes have demonstrated that they care about our community, its future and, of course, its past. I’d like to thank them for their commitment to the community and wish them the best moving forward. They will announce their plans for the space on a future date.”

The purchase of Las Vegas Village gives the TAT a significant property presence along the Strip. According to property records, the Tribe also owns 6.86 acres on the east side of the property, purchased in 2020 for $12 million.

The sale price and intention for the property has not been disclosed publicly.

This is a developing story.

