ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsJgm_0k0J3jbk00

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington 00:14

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say.

Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead in crash along I-95 near Philly: reports

Two people were killed in a crash along Interstate 95, according to reports from WPVI and CBS Philadelphia. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of I-95, near the Allegheny Avenue exit in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two people were pronounced dead at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"It felt like an earthquake": Driver arrested after crashing into T-Mobile store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.Surveillance video shows the car driving along the sidewalk and slamming into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Wilmington Man Charged with Felony Assault

(Wilmington, Del. -19810) The New Castle County Division of Police have charged Benjamin Ledyard, a 55-year-old man from the 100 block of Camp David Road in Wilmington, with felony assault stemming from a physical domestic. On Sunday, at approximately 1: 50 p.m., (1/1) officers were dispatched to the 100 block...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Group wanted in robbery, beating at Philadelphia SEPTA stop: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released a new video on Wednesday of the suspects wanted in connection to a SEPTA robbery from last month.Back on Dec. 12, a 20-year-old man was robbed while entering the SEPTA platform at 11th and Market Streets.The victim chased the suspect and was later assaulted by a group.If you have any information, contact the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in car that crashed in Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.Paramedics were called to 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 2 a.m. after a car crashed into a couple of light poles. They found a Dodge sedan in the center median of the street.Medics discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the head in the front passenger seat, and notified police."It appears a shot was fired," Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "It went through the driver's side rear door window and then struck the front seat passenger in the head."Investigators believe the passenger was shot two blocks away at 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A spent shell casing was found at that intersection scene. Police believe more shots may have been fired and are looking for more shell casings.The driver, 33, may have cut his hand while exiting the vehicle through the driver's side window, Small said.The driver is in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Families in Port Richmond are shaken up following explosion that injured 5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An explosion in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section in the early hours of New Year's morning left three homes destroyed, more than 40 others damaged and injured five people. One family impacted by the explosion has been living in their home for about two years, and they're pretty shaken up about it. The family said they never thought something like this would happen to them. "I have no complaints, I'm alive," Frank Barrett, a Port Richmond resident, said. "It could have been much worse." Barrett said he's lucky to be alive after waking up to a loud boom in his bed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Four juveniles arrested in connection to shooting incident in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that took place early Monday afternoon. Just after noon, troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting, learning that two occupied residences and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old Magnolia man had been hit by gunfire. Troopers were able to obtain a vehicle description and began patrolling the area, locating the suspect vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a grocery store.
MAGNOLIA, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
110K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy