Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as Houston will attempt to begin a winning streak as the season comes to a close.

The Houston Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium and hope to extend their winning streak over Jacksonville.

The Texans are still riding high after their second win of the season last week after a big win over division rival Tennessee. A win that hurt the Titans' playoff chances. Now, Houston hopes to repeat that feat against the Jaguars.

Last week against the Titans, Houston snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 19-14 win over the Titans in Nashville after a one-hour delay to the kickoff due to a power failure in the area.

via ESPN

Texans quarterback Davis Mills completed 17 of 28 passes for 178 yards and threw one touchdown and one interception.

With all the failures the Texans have suffered over the past two seasons, they still hold a nine-game winning streak over the Jaguars and look to extend that to double-digits on Sunday.

The Jaguars have won four of their last five contests, and three in a row, including big wins over the Cowboys and Jets. That's put Jacksonville in a position to win its first division crown since 2017.

This game can't clinch anything for the Jags, as that will come down to next week's season finale against the Titans, but Jacksonville would like to make a statement heading into that game with a win over Houston.

The Jaguars haven't beaten the Texans since a 45-7 win back on Dec. 17, 2017.

Houston coach Lovie Smith addressed the team's success over Jacksonville with his club.

“We are aware of some of the success we’ve had in the past,” he said. “I wish the past could help you, but it really can’t. It’s going to come down to this game, different teams. A lot has changed this year between the two of us. But history, yes, we do.”

Texans quarterback Davis Mills addressed the streak too:

“It’s hard to beat a team once,” he said. “We’ve beaten the Jaguars nine times in a row at this point. We’re excited for the opportunity to make it 10.”

WHAT: Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (71,995)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Tickets via SI Tickets

Betting via SI SportsBook

Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5 (+120), Houston Texans +5.5 (-143)

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Jags -188, Texans +155

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.