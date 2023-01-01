ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Tri-City Herald

Wife ‘thought something bad’ happened after husband’s reaction to Michigan lottery win

After a $10 lottery win, a Michigan man’s decision to try his luck again will pay life-changing dividends. The 50-year-old lottery player won $500,000 by purchasing two tickets of the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. He bought the the two tickets at a Meijer gas station in Portage with $10 in winnings from a previous game, according to lottery officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tri-City Herald

Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA

Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Open government group says WA legislators are using ‘privilege’ to withhold public records

Washington lawmakers may be using a broad interpretation of the state constitution to exempt themselves from turning over public records, a spokesperson for the Washington Coalition for Open Government told McClatchy. Documents obtained by McClatchy regarding the 2021 Washington State Redistricting Commission showed public record requests were denied using an...

