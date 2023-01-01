Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Wife ‘thought something bad’ happened after husband’s reaction to Michigan lottery win
After a $10 lottery win, a Michigan man’s decision to try his luck again will pay life-changing dividends. The 50-year-old lottery player won $500,000 by purchasing two tickets of the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. He bought the the two tickets at a Meijer gas station in Portage with $10 in winnings from a previous game, according to lottery officials.
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
Tri-City Herald
U of I killings: Everything to know with suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Idaho
On Dec. 30, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in connection to the quadruple homicide that took place on Nov. 13 in Moscow. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, was taken into custody in eastern Pennsylvania on a “fugitive from justice warrant” from Idaho and has waived extradition in the case.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Tri-City Herald
Did you get a TV for Christmas? Here’s where you can safely recycle your old one for free
Did you get a new TV for Christmas, but you’re not sure how to safely dispose of your old one?. Washington state residents can recycle their electronics for free through E-Cycle, a Washington Department of Ecology program. Recycling centers accept televisions, desktop computers, laptops, monitors, tablets, e-readers and portable...
Tri-City Herald
Lexus Bargesser of Indiana Women’s Basketball is ‘Now Able to Run Our Offense’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Lexus Bargesser likes to win, and she's good at it. In her junior year of high school, the 5'9" Grass Lake, Mich. native carried her team to the Division III state championship while averaging 23.6 points off of shooting 55 percent from the field.
Tri-City Herald
Open government group says WA legislators are using ‘privilege’ to withhold public records
Washington lawmakers may be using a broad interpretation of the state constitution to exempt themselves from turning over public records, a spokesperson for the Washington Coalition for Open Government told McClatchy. Documents obtained by McClatchy regarding the 2021 Washington State Redistricting Commission showed public record requests were denied using an...
Comments / 0