Orland Park, IL

Cheryl St Dennis
2d ago

Sorry for the victims and families but thanks to prickster if the guilty get arrested they will be back on the streets since his so called safety act is now law

fox32chicago.com

Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home

CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons

CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police search for burglars who stole from Michigan Avenue shop

CHICAGO (CBS) –These burglars came prepared, bringing big blue garbage cans to haul their loot out of a high-end shop on Michigan Avenue.Police released surveillance video from early Christmas morning hoping someone will recognize the three men.Police said the burglars smashed their way through the shop's front window, filled with garbage cans with stolen goods, then loaded it all into a waiting getaway van.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet man arrested after gun mishap

Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
