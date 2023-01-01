Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Armed woman barricades herself, 10-year-old daughter in NW Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT officers were called to a home on Chicago's Northwest side Tuesday night for reports of a woman with a gun. Police say officers arrived at a home in the Avondale neighborhood in the 2300 block of West George Street around 7 p.m. and found that a 40-year-old woman armed with a gun had barricaded herself and her daughter.
fox32chicago.com
2 men sentenced for shooting that killed Chicago mom out shopping with her young sons
CHICAGO - Two gang members were each sentenced to more than 50 years in prison Tuesday for firing at rivals and instead killing a mother out shopping with her young sons. Candice Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, had been at a Metro PCS store on April 26, 2019, looking for a new cell phone to reward one of her sons for his achievements in school.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in shooting that killed woman, wounded her sister near House of Blues
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges for allegedly killing a woman and wounding another in a shooting last April in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Jason McMahan, 36, was arrested Tuesday and police charged him with opening fire on two women, killing one, after they got into an argument on the sidewalk on April 30 in the 300 block of North State Street near the House of Blues.
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 53, carjacked at gunpoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 53-year-old was parking her car around 8 a.m. in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive when a gunman approached her and demanded her belongings and her vehicle, according to police. The gunman...
cwbchicago.com
Man ran from hijacked car, hid in a dumpster behind Chicago police dispatch headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who’s on juvenile parole for carjacking is back in custody after he allegedly ran from a freshly-hijacked Cadillac with a gun in his hand and then tried to hide from pursuing police officers by hiding in a dumpster behind Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) — the high-security building where police dispatchers were helping cops track him down.
cwbchicago.com
In moments after 9-year-old was fatally shot, the gun and an adult left the house before cops arrived, Chicago police report says
Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Washington Heights on New Year’s Day. Jarvis Watts was found shot inside a home in the 9400 block of South Wallace around 6:30 p.m., and he later died at Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
Family of Pastor Killed in Fatal Crash Questions Why Suspect Was Only Given Speeding Ticket
A family is asking a valid question in Illinois. After a driver killed a family member on the Lincoln Highway back in May, the suspect has only been charged with speeding and has not been implicated in his death. According to NBC Chicago, Pastor Neely Dotson, 87 years old at...
Chicago police search for burglars who stole from Michigan Avenue shop
CHICAGO (CBS) –These burglars came prepared, bringing big blue garbage cans to haul their loot out of a high-end shop on Michigan Avenue.Police released surveillance video from early Christmas morning hoping someone will recognize the three men.Police said the burglars smashed their way through the shop's front window, filled with garbage cans with stolen goods, then loaded it all into a waiting getaway van.
Coroner releases identity of 36-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Waukegan
The coroner has released the identity of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash that left a second person hospitalized in Waukegan Monday morning. An autopsy showed that Malcolm Earl, 36, of Waukegan, died from blunt force injuries as a result of a vehicle crash, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man arrested after gun mishap
Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a 17-year-old on Tuesday in the 600 block of Clement Street. Police say that Xavier Garcia is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and not having a FOID.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
Chicago police order Wicker Park bar to close after nearby shooting injures 3
The owner of the bar can appeal the closure order and demand a hearing before Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County bridge vandalized with graffiti containing racial slurs
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after graffiti containing racial slurs was discovered on New Year's Day in northwest suburban Mount Prospect. Authorities were called around 2:45 p.m. after someone noticed the George Street bridge had been vandalized, Mount Prospect Police said in a statement. A responding officer found...
Judge overturns 1993 murder conviction of Chicago woman
A Chicago woman who spent 17 years behind bars for a double murder has had her conviction overturned.
fox32chicago.com
Son stabbed father to death on New Year's Eve in West Pullman: officials
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 64-year-old father to death on New Year's Eve in the West Pullman neighborhood. Calvin Rice, Jr., 27, is accused of fatally stabbing Calvin Rice around 9 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier
CHICAGO - Gunfire erupted Sunday in the parking lot of a Mariano’s in West Town, where a man was fatally shot about two weeks ago. About 5:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was loading items into his car in the grocery store’s parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone drove up in a car and began shooting, Chicago police said.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
