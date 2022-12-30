Read full article on original website
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
New York Gives Green Light To Allow Human Composting
It’s not a pleasant thought, but we all will inevitably die one day. When your day comes, will you allow your body to be turned into compost? If you live in New York, that is now an option. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday, December 31, 2022, which...
New York To Slap COVID Fraudsters With Stiffer Penalties
Any individual, business, or organization that commits a case of COVID-19 fraud in the state of New York will now face stiffer penalties and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a stern warning for anyone who thinks they'll get away with fraud. Hochul said, "We are sending a clear message:...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Down to the Wire As Lawmakers Hope for Gas Tax Holiday Extension in New York
There’s nothing like a last-minute mad dash on the part of lawmakers to extend the New York gas tax holiday to keep residents biting their nails and watching their wallets. As 2022 draws to a close, the fate of New York’s gas tax holiday is still in the air, and not a word has been spoken by Governor Kathy Hochul about whether or not she will be extending it although lawmakers on both sides are urging her to do so.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Are Packing Peanuts Really Illegal in New York?
She’s going to kill me for telling you this, but this is the story of a family member who got a tongue lashing for something she sent me in the mail. I come from a family of some impressively thrifty women who are also pros at saving and recycling just about everything. So, it was really no surprise to me when I received a gift in the mail from a family member and when I opened the box, a load of yellowed packing peanuts fell out.
10 Upstate NY Holiday Lights Festivals Open Past Christmas Day
Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
Walmart to Ditch Paper Bags in New York Stores
If you don't already have reusable grocery bags, you're going to need them soon when Walmart stops selling single-use paper bags in New York stores. According to a report by Abby Reinhard of BestLife, Walmart will stop offering customers single-use paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. New York State has already banned single-use plastic bags from being used in stores, but shoppers could still pay an extra five cents to use a single-use paper bag if they wanted to.
Are Upstate New York Walmart Stores Open On Christmas Eve?
Your parents and grandparents probably told you stories about how stores used to close on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Maybe you’re old enough to remember when that was normal however in this day and age, it seems everything is open all the time. From needing to...
