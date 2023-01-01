Read full article on original website
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
atozsports.com
A critical decision looms large for the Dallas Mavericks
Winning cures all ills, and of late the Dallas Mavericks have been feeling great. Dallas has won seven-straight games following Monday night’s 111-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. The winning ways are in part due to Luka Doncic’s otherworldly play. Doncic is averaging 41 points during Dallas’ current win streak. But it’s not Doncic alone. Christian Wood, who has been starting recently, is averaging 19 points per game and three blocks in the same stretch — serving as an anchor to Dallas’ defense and a perfect partner to Doncic in the pick-and-roll game.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge
Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
Luka Doncic, Mavs set for groundbreaking trip abroad next season
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks appear to be figuring things out after a somewhat slow start to the 2022-23 season. Doncic has been on an absolute tear as of late, and has led the Mavs on a six-game win streak, which has catapulted them up to fourth in the Western Conference standings. In the process, the Mavs appear to be closer to reaching the expectations set for them before this season.
NBA Expert Predicts Kawhi Leonard Will Win His Third Finals MVP, Joel Embiid Will Request A Trade In The Offseason
The Ringer's Michael Pina made some interesting predictions about the rest of the season including a third Finals MVP for Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid requesting a trade at the end of the season.
