Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Yardbarker
Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls
The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the...
NBA curiously issues Donovan Mitchell, Cavs PED tests morning after 71-point outburst
It might have all been coincidental, but the NBA gave Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers roster performance-enhancing drugs test less than 24 hours after the All-Star guard’s historic 71-point game on Monday. On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell was at the absolute height of his powers...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell explodes for 71 points
Donovan Mitchell erupted for 71 points in the Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls on Monday night in Cleveland. Why it matters: That's the most points scored by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points in 2006, and Mitchell becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to eclipse 70 points.
NBA's Last Two-Minute Report confirms crucial gaffe that cost Chicago Bulls the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
A blown call by the referees in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers has been confirmed by the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Nearly Reaches Wilt Chamberlain Record in 71-Point Game
Mitchell nearly reaches Wilt Chamberlain record vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Any time your name is mentioned alongside Wilt Chamberlain, you're doing something right. And by scoring 71 points and handing out 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers...
Monday's NBA Picks: Bulls At Cavaliers
Tim Doyle joins Amanda Guerra to share his pick for tonight's matchup between the Bulls and Cavaliers.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Lonzo Ball still out, four other Chicago Bulls on injury list for a rematch vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls could miss four key role players as they look to avoid their second straight loss when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point game, by the numbers: Cavaliers star sets career-high, franchise record in OT win
Donovan Mitchell rewrote the record books with one of the best scoring performances in recent history. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. Mitchell now owns the highest single game score among active players after exploding for a career-high 71...
