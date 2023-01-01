Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit New London this week

New London ― U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit New London on Wednesday to highlight the recently announced $158 million federal grant the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is getting for repairs to the northbound span.

It’s one of a few visits from the Biden Administration throughout the country Wednesday, to highlight the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky near Cincinnati on Wednesday and will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to an administration spokesperson. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, announced that the Federal Highway Administration has awarded Connecticut $158,150,000 for repairs to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. This is through the agency’s competitive Bridge Investment Program, which the IIJA established.

The northbound span of the bridge, the longest in Connecticut, began the first phase of a $407.7 million rehabilitation in 2020.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge was built in 1943 and has seen superstructure work and other rehabilitation projects over the years, but the condition of the northbound bridge prevents the passage of oversize vehicles.