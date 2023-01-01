ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit New London this week

By Erica Moser
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London ― U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit New London on Wednesday to highlight the recently announced $158 million federal grant the Gold Star Memorial Bridge is getting for repairs to the northbound span.

It’s one of a few visits from the Biden Administration throughout the country Wednesday, to highlight the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky near Cincinnati on Wednesday and will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, according to an administration spokesperson. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, announced that the Federal Highway Administration has awarded Connecticut $158,150,000 for repairs to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. This is through the agency’s competitive Bridge Investment Program, which the IIJA established.

The northbound span of the bridge, the longest in Connecticut, began the first phase of a $407.7 million rehabilitation in 2020.

The Gold Star Memorial Bridge was built in 1943 and has seen superstructure work and other rehabilitation projects over the years, but the condition of the northbound bridge prevents the passage of oversize vehicles.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Coming to Connecticut

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation is coming to Connecticut today. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Groton and New London area on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Department of Transportation said he will be in Connecticut to celebrate a a $158 million federal grant for the Gold Star Memorial Bridge. The funding comes from the infrastructure law.
GROTON, CT
The Week

Biden: House speaker drama is 'not my problem'

When it comes to the chaos that is choosing the next speaker of the House, President Biden is doing what world leaders do best and ... staying out of it.   "With regards to the fight over the speaker … that's not my problem," Biden told reporters Wednesday morning before leaving on a trip to Kentucky. "I just think it's a little embarrassing that it's taking so long." The rest of the world is watching to see if the U.S. can "get our act together," he added, per Politico. "What I'm focused on is getting things done." Biden's comments are in line with those of White...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

President Joe Biden visits NKY Wednesday: What you need to know

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -President Joe Biden will visit northern Kentucky on Wednesday morning. He is expected to tout spending more than $1 billion in federal grants to improve congestion on the aging Brent Spence Bridge that links Covington and downtown Cincinnati over the Ohio River along the Interstate 75 corridor.
COVINGTON, KY
The Day

Kathleen McCarty named assistant house Republican leader

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, has named state Rep. Kathleen McCarty, R-Waterford, an assistant house Republican leader for the upcoming legislative session. “I am honored Representative Candelora chose me to serve as an assistant house leader and I look forward to working even more closely with my colleagues...
linknky.com

President Biden visits Covington: Here’s a look at the traffic impact

President Joe Biden will be in Covington Wednesday to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure deal that will improve the Brent Spence Bridge. Ironically, his visit will create quite a traffic hassle. All the details on his travel plans have not been released due to security concerns but we do...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Biden to make a pit stop in Covington Wednesday to talk Brent Spence, jobs

Making good on his promise to “fix that damn bridge,” President Joe Biden will make a stop in Covington on Wednesday. “The President will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House stated in a press release.
COVINGTON, KY
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
5K+
Followers
257
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy