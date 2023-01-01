Adult son dies skiing with father on Peak 10 in backcountry outside of Breckenridge Resort Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31

Read full article on original website
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mtn. hut in Pitkin County
A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Hut known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The skier, of Fruita, used...
Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races
The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races are back with four exciting events around the valley: the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Jan. 28; the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Feb. 11; the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Feb. 19 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle winter running race on March 18. Participants can expect breathtaking views, challenging but fun courses, awesome prizes and raffle giveaways at each race. To sign up, visit VailRec.com/register.
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mikaela can’t be beat
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
Local nonprofit promotes backcountry safety with upcoming education programs
Colorado snowpack numbers are soaring after a slew of early season storms, and local nonprofit Gore Range Gravity Alliance is offering various events in the coming month to help people plan and prepare for safe backcountry trips throughout this active winter season. Founder Amanda Marchiani created the group one year...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
Mountainfilm on Tour celebrates indomitable spirit, educates and inspires at Vilar Performing Arts Center on Jan. 5￼
When: Thursday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m. More information: Visit vilarpac.org/mountainfilm-on-tour. Held every Memorial Day Weekend since 1979, the Mountainfilm Documentary Film Festival takes over Telluride, Colorado, for a celebration of what the natural world has to offer, and serves as a reminder that humans still have a vital role to play in preserving the uniqueness of wild spaces – such as those we enjoy in the Vail Valley. Featuring Oscar-winning directors, pro athletes and other industry leaders, Mountainfilm uses the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
VIDEO: Ride down Sourdough Slide during 12-inch powder day in Beaver Creek
Take a ride down Sourdough Slide in Bachelor Gulch with host Sean Naylor as snow piles up in Beaver Creek before the New Year.
The year in photos: A look back at 2022 through the lens of Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann
The year 2022 has come and gone. It was a year full of excitement, and always a little drama, in our little corner of the world. As the photographer for the Vail Daily, what I noticed about the past year were a few things. First was the return to a...
Snow, snow and more snow: Vail, Eagle County to see lots of wintry weather through New Year’s weekend
Following a heavy overnight storm that dropped a foot of snow on Beaver Creek, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a winter storm watch for Eagle County Thursday afternoon, signaling a wintry end to 2022. The winter storm warning will be in effect through Monday, and travelers can...
Vail Mountain opening of Dawg Haus returns Blue Sky Basin to full service for the first time since 2019-20
Vail Mountain on Tuesday opened Earl’s Express (No. 38) and The Dawg Haus restaurant, returning Blue Sky Basin to full service levels for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Dawg Haus restaurant is located adjacent to the base of Pete’s Express (No. 39) in Blue Sky Basin...
Letter: My bad for stalled vehicle in Eagle
I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.
Vail’s Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café goes far beyond ice cream
Häagen-Dazs Dessert Café in Vail offers more than just ice cream; it is a unique dessert shop, inspired by European cafés, that tempts the tastebuds with both freshly baked goods and a premium coffee bar. Owner Ric Almas is one of the originators of Häagen-Dazs franchises. He...
Vail Mountain has yet to limit lift ticket sales this holiday season
In August, Vail Resorts issued a widely publicized warning, telling skiers and snowboarders that daily walk-up lift tickets might not be available if the company’s resorts get too busy this season. At Vail Mountain, that has not yet been the case, but lift ticket limitations are still “a lever...
Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling
My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
