Adult son dies skiing with father on Peak 10 in backcountry outside of Breckenridge Resort Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31

I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.

EAGLE, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO