Exclusive 1-on-1 with Panthers CB Josh Norman: ‘Mindset is still the same’

 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week the Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman after Jaycee Horn broke his wrist against the Lions and had to undergo surgery. As Norman tells us, and following a brief stint as a barista, it’s good to be back.

