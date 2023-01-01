Exclusive 1-on-1 with Panthers CB Josh Norman: ‘Mindset is still the same’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week the Panthers signed cornerback Josh Norman after Jaycee Horn broke his wrist against the Lions and had to undergo surgery. As Norman tells us, and following a brief stint as a barista, it’s good to be back.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0