Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb

Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year's Eve disturbance, police said.

Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.

When officers arrived, a 27-year-old man inside the home pulled out the weapon and moved toward the officers, Yeldell said.

Officers tried to use a stun gun on the man but he continued moving toward them. One Olathe officer shot the man, and he died at the scene, Yeldell said.

No officers were injured.

A Johnson County multijurisdictional team will investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .