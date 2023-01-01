ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dies at 45

By Coleman Spilde
 3 days ago
Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy

Modest Mouse drummer, Jeremiah Green, died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 45 after a battle with stage four cancer. Green’s death was announced by his mother, Carol Namatame, in a Facebook post Saturday. “It is with a heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” it read. The band’s Instagram page posted a short tribute to Green Saturday. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time,” the post read. “Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.” Green’s diagnosis was revealed just days before his death, as news of him pulling out of the band’s upcoming festival tour was announced.



