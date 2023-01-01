ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth

The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023. Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
NESN

Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal

Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
NESN

Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething

The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
NBC Sports

Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success

BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
NESN

Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract

The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks

Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators. Montreal Canadiens (+198) vs. Nashville Predators (-245) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of...
NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

