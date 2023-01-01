Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023. Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.
'The Fist Bump Kid': Liam Fitzgerald invited to greet Bruins for Winter Classic at Fenway
NORTHBOROUGH — The “Fist Bump Kid” is back. Just about eight years after a video of him fist-bumping Boston Bruins players from the team’s bench went viral, Liam Fitzgerald has been invited to fist-bump Bruins players on Monday as they get announced for their Winter Classic game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. ...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
FOX Sports
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Lifts Boston To Winter Classic Win Vs. Penguins
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and the Bruins improved their point streak to 11 games with 2-1 victory following a tremendous third-period effort in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Monday. Boston, which is 8-0-3 during those 11 games, now is 29-4-4 on...
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON — (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop...
20 Screen Saver-Worthy Photos From Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and every aspect of the event lived up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in a 2-1...
Let’s Be Honest: Bruins Skated Circles Around Penguins With Winter Classic Fits
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins showed up to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins and immediately took an early lead on the all-encompassing scoreboard thanks to their pregame fits. In a situation that somewhat resembled two girls wearing the same dress to the high...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
NBC Sports
Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success
BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
Red Sox, Rafael Devers Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Contract
The Red Sox and Rafael Devers have reached a deal, just not the one Boston fans are hoping for — at least not yet. The Sox and Devers have reached an agreement for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news, reporting Devers will make $17.5 million for the upcoming season.
NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks
Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators. Montreal Canadiens (+198) vs. Nashville Predators (-245) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of...
David Pastrnak Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Winter Classic Victory
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins started the new year with a bang. The Black and Gold left Fenway Park Monday with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but remained...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1