ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

A early look at the teams on LSU's 2023 football schedule

As the season winds down for the LSU Tigers 2022 season, it’s time to start thinking about 2023 with a look ahead at the opponents on the schedule and performed this season. The Tigers don’t start next season at home, but it will be against a familiar opponent in a familiar location. They will open their second consecutive season against Florida State, this time in Camping World Stadium where they just blew out Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Seminoles will be getting Jordan Travis back for another season but will be missing some pieces around him. Maybe the biggest thing will be that the Seminoles won’t be playing a game before the Tigers this season, with no Week 0 game scheduled. Both teams are on a similar trajectory, it won’t be an easy opener for either team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sets rushing record as Tigers continue domination of Purdue at Citrus Bowl

LSU dominated Purdue in several ways on Monday in the Citrus Bowl, and along the way, the Tigers set a rushing record. As the Tigers went up 28-0, they recorded the 38th rushing touchdown of the season, a school record and broke the previous mark that was set in 2013. It came from Noah Cain, who added his second score of the game, and by that point had 6 carries for 39 yards. The record-breaker was a 9-yarder with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Moves Up To No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 7 following two 20+ point victories to open its SEC slate, including a 69-45 win at No. 24 Arkansas. LSU is one of five remaining undefeated teams in the country. With an offensive attack that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
theadvocate.com

Houston group acquires Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company

A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston company. United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced. UVL specializes in heavy haul, long haul, and expedited shipping, along with a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy