As the season winds down for the LSU Tigers 2022 season, it’s time to start thinking about 2023 with a look ahead at the opponents on the schedule and performed this season. The Tigers don’t start next season at home, but it will be against a familiar opponent in a familiar location. They will open their second consecutive season against Florida State, this time in Camping World Stadium where they just blew out Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Seminoles will be getting Jordan Travis back for another season but will be missing some pieces around him. Maybe the biggest thing will be that the Seminoles won’t be playing a game before the Tigers this season, with no Week 0 game scheduled. Both teams are on a similar trajectory, it won’t be an easy opener for either team.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO