El Paso, TX

Cjddaf
3d ago

And Biden, so called immigration rights groups, "caring" religious groups and all others who have encouraged them to come to our open border are to blame for for this.They have exploited these poor souls as much as the cartels have.

Donna Kelly
2d ago

we don't handle militaries ptsd well now we will pay for illegals so drmocrats can get votes the new congress eomsn that was an anchor baby should be kicked yo the curb

Cher
2d ago

This is NOT our problem! they brought it on THEMSELVES and need to deal with it! I had been through hell & I deal! We aren't going to feel pity for these criminals invading our country, using our resources and committing crimes! These people aren't here to work, they aren't mortars and saints, they are CRIMINALS! they are being told us in America mostly live the good life in gov aid and they feel they deserve it too! But the problem is it's not true& they're getting more help than our own citizens and it's gotta stop! you don't put illegals ahead of your own... PERIOD! HELLO AMERICANS FIRST THEN HELP OTHERS! THE WORLD'S ISSUES AREN'T OUR PROBLEMS WHEN WE CAN'T FIX OUT OWN!

New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
KNX 1070 News Radio

National Park sued after gate decapitates woman

Opening statements were given on Monday in a case involving the death of a woman who was killed at Utah’s Arches National Park when a metal gate whipped around on a windy day and sliced through the passenger door of her vehicle, decapitating her.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Texas DPS border raid captures human smugglers, illegal migrants in ‘stash house’

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety uses a range of tactics including air surveillance and agents on the ground to smash human trafficking rings operated by cartels. Both were deployed this week to raid a “stash house” in the border city’s downtown which held 12 migrants who had sneaked into America illegally from Mexico. One of the agency’s pilots had spotted a red Jeep from the sky as it lumbered down Country Club Road — the vehicle’s back end sloping down under the weight of all the people crammed inside. “Vehicles that are loaded down like that...
TEXAS STATE
