PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
A man was shot and killed in a parking lot outside of a Dunkin’ in Pa. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to reports. The victim was discovered lying face down near a Lincoln sedan with the driver’s side door opened in that parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue in the Logan section of Philadelphia, 6ABC reported.
Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Passenger Found Shot Dead in Crashed Car on Philly's Roosevelt Boulevard
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead in a crashed car along Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard early Tuesday morning and investigators said the shooting took place elsewhere. Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the center median of the Boulevard near North 9th Street just before 2...
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
New Year's Day explosion rocks Port Richmond, injures 5; investigation underway
Crews were back in Port Richmond as the investigation into a New Year's Day explosion continued for a second day.
Police: Man critical after being shot, carjacked just feet from his front door in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Monday night took a terrifying turn for a man in West Philadelphia after police say he was ambushed by a shooter outside his family home. The 25-year-old man was found lying on the 5400 block of Spring Street when police responded around 11:30 p.m. He was shot multiple...
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire
Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
New year begins with multiple shootings in Philadelphia, one fatality
The victims include an 87-year old-woman who was struck in the shoulder by celebratory gunfire.
