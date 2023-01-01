ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man fatally shot outside Dunkin’ in Pa.: police

A man was shot and killed in a parking lot outside of a Dunkin’ in Pa. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to reports. The victim was discovered lying face down near a Lincoln sedan with the driver’s side door opened in that parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue in the Logan section of Philadelphia, 6ABC reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver in custody after crashing into Philadelphia T-Mobile store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.People at the scene told CBS Philadelphia that once the driver crashed, he tried to run away but police caught up with him.Authorities confirmed he was arrested and a gun was recovered.The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.Police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash, and after all is cleaned up, the store will be boarded up.It's unclear when it will reopen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in central Pa. house fire

Lancaster County authorities have publicly identified the 80-year-old woman who died Tuesday after she was pulled from the charred remains of a house fire. Anna Manson, 80, of Lancaster, was the only person inside a home that caught fire around 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
