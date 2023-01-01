Effective: 2023-01-04 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM EST for northeastern Florida. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 445 PM EST. * At 414 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mayport to Bayard to near Bardin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Mayport, Nocatee, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

