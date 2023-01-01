Read full article on original website
Ex-Tennessee quarterback ‘can’t stand’ Bulldogs’ Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s such a punk’
Former Tennessee quarterback and current radio host Erik Ainge took a shot at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, saying he's rooting for him to lose on Monday.
Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week
A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
New addition to Tennessee Vols’ roster makes statement that will get UT fans very excited
A Tennessee Vols newcomer made a statement recently that should get UT fans excited. 2023 four-star athlete Cam Seldon, who signed his national letter of intent with Tennessee last month, has the potential to be one of the most exciting players in college football in the coming years. We’ve already...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike trail system complete
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. Environmental assessment of proposed mountain bike …. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is moving forward with a plan to create a bike trail system within the park. UT’s...
Popular East Tennessee Theme Park Teasing Its Newest Attraction
When you go to the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee, how long do you stay? I used to think one week was enough, but now I don't see how you could get everything done in seven days. There's just so much to do, and it's hard deciding what to leave off of the itinerary.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
'One day caused so much pain' | Man sentenced to life in prison as a teen in TN speaks about new ruling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Almeer Nance was 16 years old, he was convicted of murder despite never having pulled the gun trigger in a high-profile killing at a RadioShack. On January 16, 1996, Nance participated in a robbery-turned-murder at the store, with another man. Robert Manning shot and killed...
Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity. “There’s always risks and benefits...
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
Trucking company of driver who fatally crashed into Loudon Co. deputy in 2022 failed to meet federal standards
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nationwide, as new trucking companies emerge, federal regulators are finding it difficult to keep up, according to an investigation by WBIR's sister station in Denver. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspects and regulates commercial carriers, but Zach Cahalan, the executive director of the Truck...
