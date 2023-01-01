ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fan Epically Trolled Dabo Swinney This Week

A petty Tennessee football fan shipped Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney a unique gift after the Volunteers' recent Orange Bowl win over the Tigers. The fan in question sent Swinney 24 six-ounce burgers via FedEx — calling back some comments the Clemson coach made earlier this season. The troll...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?

Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Psychologist dispels myths about suicide

Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: 2022 Year in Review. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity across the United States. Weekly injectable medications WeGovy and Ozempic have been approved by the FDA to treat weight loss. Mounjaro, a diabetes drug like Ozempic, is on the FDA fast track to treat obesity. “There’s always risks and benefits...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Fox News

Fox News

921K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy