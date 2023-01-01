ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thedailygopher.com

Wisconsin to hire Minnesota cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes

On3 Sports is reporting that new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is set to add Minnesota cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes to his staff. Haynes has been with the Gophers for three years and was first hired in February 2020 to replace former cornerbacks coach Rod Chance, who left for Oregon. Haynes was promoted to co-defensive coordinator at this time last year after previous co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak departed for Rutgers. I would assume Haynes will coach cornerbacks for the Badgers but it is unclear whether he will retain his co-defensive coordinator title. Fickell has already announced the hiring of Mike Tressel as his defensive coordinator.
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's nail-biter victory against Minnesota

Greg Gard's advice a day earlier was to buckle up because Big Ten basketball is back. His University of Wisconsin men's basketball team showed Tuesday night exactly what the Badgers coach was getting at. The 14th-ranked Badgers escaped with a 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center but it...
MADISON, WI
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Gophers’ search for a pair and a spare begins

Goodbye, Mohamed Ibrahim. The AP All-American has played his final game in maroon and gold, walking out the door with the program’s single-season and career records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He was a generational running back, and the Gophers’ offense is likely to look much different without him. So who does Minnesota have waiting in the wings to replace his production?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Wrap Up Southern Scuffle with Top-5 Team Finish

CHATTANOOGA - The University of Minnesota wrestling program completed a full weekend of action at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear on Monday night, as they capped off a top-five team finish inside McKenzie Arena. The Gophers finished the tournament with ten total placewinners on the event, finishing in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory

MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Dawanna Witt makes history as new Hennepin Co. sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS — With the new year comes new leadership as government agencies continue to hold swearing-in ceremonies. On Tuesday, Dawanna Witt officially became the first Black Sheriff in Hennepin County's history. "Hennepin County I am grateful. I am honored. I am humbled that you have voted me into this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Financial planning tips for 2023

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

