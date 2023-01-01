Read full article on original website
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
thedailygopher.com
Wisconsin to hire Minnesota cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes
On3 Sports is reporting that new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is set to add Minnesota cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Paul Haynes to his staff. Haynes has been with the Gophers for three years and was first hired in February 2020 to replace former cornerbacks coach Rod Chance, who left for Oregon. Haynes was promoted to co-defensive coordinator at this time last year after previous co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Joe Harasymiak departed for Rutgers. I would assume Haynes will coach cornerbacks for the Badgers but it is unclear whether he will retain his co-defensive coordinator title. Fickell has already announced the hiring of Mike Tressel as his defensive coordinator.
Turnovers spoil Gophers' upset bid of No. 14 Wisconsin
The Gophers couldn't hang on to the ball during a 63-60 loss in Madison.
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's nail-biter victory against Minnesota
Greg Gard's advice a day earlier was to buckle up because Big Ten basketball is back. His University of Wisconsin men's basketball team showed Tuesday night exactly what the Badgers coach was getting at. The 14th-ranked Badgers escaped with a 63-60 victory against Minnesota at the Kohl Center but it...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Gophers’ search for a pair and a spare begins
Goodbye, Mohamed Ibrahim. The AP All-American has played his final game in maroon and gold, walking out the door with the program’s single-season and career records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He was a generational running back, and the Gophers’ offense is likely to look much different without him. So who does Minnesota have waiting in the wings to replace his production?
gophersports.com
Gophers Wrap Up Southern Scuffle with Top-5 Team Finish
CHATTANOOGA - The University of Minnesota wrestling program completed a full weekend of action at the Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear on Monday night, as they capped off a top-five team finish inside McKenzie Arena. The Gophers finished the tournament with ten total placewinners on the event, finishing in...
gophersports.com
Seven Gophers Punch Tickets to Semifinals in Day One of Southern Scuffle
CHATTANOOGA - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program wrapped up an impressive day one of the 2023 Southern Scuffle presented by Compound Sportswear on Sunday evening, as the Maroon & Gold closed out the day in third place as a team with 70.5 points. The Gophers will head...
Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory
MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
kvrr.com
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport
A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The...
Dawanna Witt makes history as new Hennepin Co. sheriff
MINNEAPOLIS — With the new year comes new leadership as government agencies continue to hold swearing-in ceremonies. On Tuesday, Dawanna Witt officially became the first Black Sheriff in Hennepin County's history. "Hennepin County I am grateful. I am honored. I am humbled that you have voted me into this...
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
Financial planning tips for 2023
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
