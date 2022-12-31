Read full article on original website
pgjonline.com
Targa to Buy Remaining Stake in NGL Pipeline for $1.05 Billion
(Reuters) — Targa Resources Corp. said on Tuesday it will buy the remaining stake in its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline that it does not already own, for $1.05 billion in cash from Blackstone Inc.'s energy unit. Targa, which will purchase 25% stake from Blackstone Energy Partners, acquired 75% interest...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
CNBC
Charts suggest oil, natural gas and wheat could be due for a ‘boom,’ Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that certain commodities could make a comeback soon. Commodities markets were volatile last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic issues in the U.S. and China and adverse weather shook investor sentiment and diminished supply. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that...
msn.com
Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion
Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, gold prices hit a six-month high, albeit in thin trading. Spot gold was trading higher by 0.98% at $1,841.55 per ounce at the time of writing. The dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive...
kalkinemedia.com
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
rigzone.com
Marathon Oil Completes $3B Eagle Ford Assets Purchase
Marathon Oil has completed the $3 billion acquisition of Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources. — Marathon Oil Corporation has closed the purchase of the Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources valued at $3 billion. The acquisition was closed soon after it was unveiled at the start of November 2022.
msn.com
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong
An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.
Financial Services Dividend Stocks: Sector Quarterly Review
The Financial Services sector comprises banks, investment houses, finance, real estate, and insurance companies. The financial services industry has emerged resilient and successfully navigated unprecedented levels of uncertainty in the past few quarters. However, it has been a volatile year for stocks and the third quarter was no different. Q3 was a mixed bag when it came to investor sentiment - it started with a stock market rally but left investors clamoring for more at the end. At the beginning of the third quarter, the market expected a slower pace of rate hike, however, that was not the case. Q3 was marked by sky-high inflation, uncertain geopolitical conditions, rising rates, looming recession fears, and a strong dollar. The Fed is expected to keep increasing the interest rates with the intention to curb the rising inflation supported by strong economic indicators.
NASDAQ
7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
pgjonline.com
Putin Says Russia Now One of China's Leading Oil and Gas Suppliers
(Reuters) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic meters of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the...
pgjonline.com
Baker Hughes to Provide Equipment for Petronas Carbon Capture Project
(Reuters) — Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes Co. said on Tuesday it has won a contract to provide carbon dioxide compression equipment to Petronas' Kasawari offshore carbon capture project. The project is expected to be the world's largest offshore carbon capture and sequestration facility, the companies said. Baker Hughes...
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com
Will These 5 Energy Stocks See Another Bull Run in 2023?
The year 2022 was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in what was its worst performance in more than a decade. With market participants concerned that the American central bank’s rate-hiking campaign to fight the persistently high inflation would trigger an eventual recession, the major U.S. equity indices were caught up in a selloff even as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on.
Tesla stock is at a 'fork in the road' as Elon Musk needs to lead the EV maker through weakness in demand, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives
Tesla stock has been "way oversold" but now's the time for Musk to outline a path for growth as the company faces more competition, said Ives.
pgjonline.com
Indonesia Approves $3 Billion Development Plan for South China Sea Gas Block
(Reuters) — Indonesia has approved the first plan of development for the Tuna offshore gas field with total estimated investment of $3.07 billion up to the start of production, upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said on Monday. The Tuna field, located in the South China Sea between...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses
(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
