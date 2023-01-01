ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Longmont police notes: Officers called to armed robbery

—12:46 a.m. Longmont officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive for an armed robbery. A perimeter was set but no suspects were found. This case has been closed due to lack of suspect leads. —1:30 a.m. Police arrested a man for DUI in the area of Ken...
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting

Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LOVELAND, CO
californiaexaminer.net

A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence

A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Inmate dies at Weld County Jail

An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.

