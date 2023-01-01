Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Related
YAHOO!
Longmont police notes: Officers called to armed robbery
—12:46 a.m. Longmont officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Zlaten Drive for an armed robbery. A perimeter was set but no suspects were found. This case has been closed due to lack of suspect leads. —1:30 a.m. Police arrested a man for DUI in the area of Ken...
Police searching for multiple robbery suspects
Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.
Gone in 10 seconds. Truck stolen while owner snow blowing driveway
Ten seconds. That's how fast security video shows this truck was stolen from a driveway in an Adams County neighborhood, while the owner was snow blowing right next to it.
Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting
Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
Man arrested in 15-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death
A 30-year-old man accused of being involved in the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old was arrested Dec. 29, according to the Loveland Police Department.
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Denver woman claims she was roofied at a bar and wasn't able to file report
A Denver woman who believes she was roofied at a downtown bar is seeking justice after being turned away while trying to file a police report
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-25
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning.
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve
A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Trial of boy accused in fatal Lakewood apartment fire vacated; competency questioned
The murder trial of a 12-year-old boy accused of setting last Halloween’s deadly Lakewood apartment fire was vacated Tuesday as his attorneys wait for a doctor to complete a competency evaluation. The trial for the defendant had been set for early May and no date for a new trial...
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
californiaexaminer.net
A Colorado Man Who Had Around 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Was Given A 40-year Sentence
A 27-year-old guy from a village north of Boulder, Colorado, was given a 40-year prison sentence after authorities claimed to have found approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills. According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Greeley man had been dealing “large amounts of drugs” there. In 2022, the county’s narcotics task force team was looking into Andrew Durdy’s dealings.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
9News
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
1310kfka.com
Inmate dies at Weld County Jail
An inmate has died at the Weld County Jail. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was having trouble breathing Monday morning when deputies began administering CPR. The inmate was taken to a local hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the inmate’s death.
Comments / 1