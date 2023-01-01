Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities.

Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. The man was stabbed in the chest and the woman was stabbed in the torso, authorities said.

The male victim was pronounced dead, while the female victim was listed in what police described as stable condition. The identity of the male victim was not immediately disclosed.

Police determined through an initial investigation that the victims were stabbed in a dispute with an unidentified third person on College Avenue near East 169th Street.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and a physical description of the assailant was not immediately released.

