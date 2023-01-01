Read full article on original website
New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
starvedrock.media
Pritzker says Illinois will not give up on ending cash bail
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's confident a measure he signed into law in 2021 to end cash bail statewide is constitutional despite a lower court ruling otherwise. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021....
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Illinois making it easier to get a job license
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams. A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of […]
Illinois is poised to pass an assault weapons ban. Will it withstand court challenges?
This week, the Illinois General Assembly begins its lame duck session and lawmakers will likely use the final days before a new legislature is sworn in to vote on one of the nation’s most hotly debated topics: banning semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. Casting a shadow over the debate in Illinois are the horrific […]
920wmok.com
Illinois FOID card renewal changes in new year
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. As of January 1, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew Firearm Owner’s Identification cards (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval.
starvedrock.media
Illinois bills target pawnbrokers for tighter rate limits
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day...
Free legal services for Illinois veterans who appeal disability claims
(The Center Square) – A new partnership with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been established to provide free legal services to veterans who are denied disability compensation. When veterans need to appear in court to appeal a decision rejecting them for disability benefits, an attorney from...
Pawn shop owners ready to fight proposed law to cap interest rates
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jason Vandiver has his entire week planned out. The vice president of Paymaster Pawn & Jewelers is working Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, he’s driving to Springfield to join 100 other pawnbrokers to let as many state lawmakers as possible know that proposals to cap the interest rates they charge could devastate […]
wsiu.org
Redeploy Illinois: A Model for Juvenile Justice Reform
Redeploy Illinois is a community-based alternative to incarceration, which keeps kids in their home communities. For decades, most youthful offenders in Illinois were sent to juvenile detention. But 17 years ago, state officials decided there is a better way to help kids headed down the wrong path. The program, considered...
What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?
Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
WIFR
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
wsiu.org
FOID card renewals automatic for individuals with fingerprints on file
As of January 1, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card for those who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period...
WIFR
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
Report: Illinois is the #2 state people moved away from in 2022
According to United Van Lines' 46th Annual National Movers Study, Illinois was the second state on the list of places that people were moving out of in 2022.
Here Are The New Illinois Driving Laws That Just Went Into Effect
I would love to tell you that Illinois took some time and drafted some really good new laws that will really crack down on people who blow through red lights, drive below the speed limit in the left-hand lane, or text while driving. Yep, I'd really love to tell you...
starvedrock.media
Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance
(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
