Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO