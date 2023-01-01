ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Pritzker says Illinois will not give up on ending cash bail

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's confident a measure he signed into law in 2021 to end cash bail statewide is constitutional despite a lower court ruling otherwise. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021....
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois making it easier to get a job license

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams. A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
920wmok.com

Illinois FOID card renewal changes in new year

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. As of January 1, 2023, Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew Firearm Owner’s Identification cards (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois bills target pawnbrokers for tighter rate limits

SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Redeploy Illinois: A Model for Juvenile Justice Reform

Redeploy Illinois is a community-based alternative to incarceration, which keeps kids in their home communities. For decades, most youthful offenders in Illinois were sent to juvenile detention. But 17 years ago, state officials decided there is a better way to help kids headed down the wrong path. The program, considered...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

What’s Next For Legal Cannabis In Illinois, Home Delivery?

Could home delivery of weed be the next logical step for legal marijuana in Illinois?. Anniversary Of Recreational Marijuana Becoming Legal In Illinois. New Year's Day 2023 marks the third anniversary of recreational marijuana becoming legal in Illinois. Residents waited for hours in horrible winter weather just for the chance to purchase pot legally for the very first time in our state. It's been a huge success ever since generating millions of dollars in revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023. Some benefits coming from the new legislation include speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles rather than fines assigned to the vehicle owners. The new laws also increase consequences for motorists caught speeding more...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines

Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

FOID card renewals automatic for individuals with fingerprints on file

As of January 1, the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card for those who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period...
WIFR

Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the minimum wage increasing Jan. 1, some small business owners fear for the future of their companies. The new wage could mean having fewer employees in one shift to raising prices. “I think us owners and us businesspeople, we have to be okay with not...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance

(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced. The money will help Illinois small businesses attract more capital investment and expand or launch business operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration said in a statement.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy