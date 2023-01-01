Read full article on original website
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 ListLarry LeasePlano, TX
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game
All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Laker Joins Starting Lineup for First Game of 2023
He'll look to provide a scoring punch.
An Attractive Blonde Woman Shoots Her Shot With Steven Adams During A Live Game: "She Wanted A Piece Of The Aquaman!"
An attractive blonde Grizzlies fan at their game against the Kings put up a poster asking big man Steven Adams to meet her under the mistletoe.
Larry Bird shares how Tiny Archibald saved him from the death threats he received in New York - "He chewed that guy out for a good ten minutes"
Larry Bird once received death threats before playing the Knicks, and it was Tiny Archibald who set the record straight with his abuser over the phone
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Michael Jordan Said He Would Have Never Returned To Basketball In 1995 If The Baseball Strike Hadn't Happened
Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 to play baseball. He would eventually return to the NBA and win more championships but he once said he wouldn't have come back if not for a strike.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
"The way Phil coached Dennis was genius" — Steve Kerr on how Phil Jackson's methods on Dennis Rodman helped his career as a coach
Steve Kerr was able to apply his learnings from Phil Jackson very well.
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Black Mamba
This is the comparison between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. As many fans believe, Kobe Bryant was the true heir to Michael Jordan.
Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Iman Shumpert Thinks Scottie Pippen Didn't Win The DPOY Award Because Everybody Was Busy Watching Michael Jordan
Iman Shumpert thinks that Scottie Pippen never won the Defensive Player of the Year award because everyone was too busy watching Michael Jordan.
Kobe Bryant's High School Teammate Surprised Him As A Reporter And Black Mamba Didn't Forget It
After his last game in Philadelphia, Kobe Bryant was surprised by his former high school teammate.
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
NBC Sports
Wiggins sick again as Warriors endure rough injury stretch
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' injury report runs deep right now. They'll be without six players against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala are all sidelined. Prior to tipoff, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered...
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
