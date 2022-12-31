Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Check Out What Museums Are Free During January In Los Angeles!
Happy New Year! If you're looking to do more things in Los Angeles for the new year, check out some of these museums below that are free in January. January 5th - Japanese American National Museum is free on Thursdays from 12pm-5pm January 5th - Martial Arts Museum is free...
pasadenanow.com
Savor and Learn: Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple
Alan Nakagawa, currently on his fourth year as artist-in-residence at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple through Side Street Projects, continues the second session of his Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is part of Side Street Projects International Tea House Lecture Series...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation
PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
pasadenanow.com
Peter Drier to Receive Annual Marv Gross Award from Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center
Long-time social justice advocate Peter Drier is the winner of this year’s Marv Gross Award from the membership of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. The Social Justice Committee created the award to honor its former chairman, Rabbi Marv Gross, who passed away in 2019. Each year the winner receives $500 to go to the charity of their choice. In addition, the winner’s name is inscribed on a plaque attached to a beautiful stone sculpture created by temple member Brian Mark.
NBC Los Angeles
Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle
A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Rose Float Entry ‘Adventure Awaits’ Win’s This Years Queens Award in the 134th Rose Parade
With thousands (estimated over 35,000) of colorful flowers, several hundred pounds of seed and spice materials, pinecones, and thousands of hours of manpower, Burbank’s entry Adventures Awaits was awarded the Queen’s Award, which is the award for “Most Outstanding Presentation of Roses.”. This is the 90th year...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Center Kicks Off the New Year With Full Slate of Movie Screenings and Other events
Good news for local seniors! The Pasadena Senior Center has a jam-packed January with free movie screenings and events planned for seniors in the community. Here are the four Friday Movie Matinees that will be shown Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 1 p.m. onsite at the Senior Center for free.
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone
Antonette Franceschi-Chavez has given roughly 10,000 books away through her nonprofit, Equity Through Literacy, which was started almost three years ago. She also recently opened Casita Bookstore at 1440 E. Fourth St. The post This Long Beach bookstore owner is on a mission to make books accessible for everyone appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Awards for Top Floats in 2023 Rose Parade
Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry “Lifting Each Other Up!”. The float features...
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena
On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
pasadenanow.com
Tens of Thousands Attend Picture-Perfect Rose Parade
The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a picture-perfect spectacle of flower-covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with tens of thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The annual event seemed flawless. The...
KTLA.com
Rose Parade 2023: how to watch in person, on TV, online or streaming
Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena as the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year. The parade will be on Monday, Jan. 2, to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule, and begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The “No Sunday” rule was implemented in 1893 to accommodate church services.
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
spectrumnews1.com
Popular Mexican restaurant El Cholo celebrates 100 years, as owner turns 90
El Cholo is celebrating 100 years serving the Los Angeles community. In honor of this milestone, there will be specials and deals throughout 2023.
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 2 – Jan. 8, 2023
Old favorites return to the Santa Clarita Valley for production this week, adding even more film credits to our community resume. Nestled within the 30-Mile Zone of Los Angeles’ film industry, the Santa Clarita Valley has been a hotbed of production since the silent film era. From small-screen staples such as “Star Trek” and “NCIS,” ...
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
pasadenanow.com
Allendale Library to Re-Open For Public Use on Tuesday
Pasadena’s Allendale Branch Library is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after successful completion of its Seismic Retrofit and Roof Replacement project. The library was closed when work started in August 2022, and patrons were redirected to either the Hill Avenue Branch, at 55 S. Hill Avenue, or the San Rafael Branch, at 1240 Nithsdale Road for their library needs.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep Recognized Alongside LCF High Schools in this Year’s LCF Tournament of Roses Parade Float
Flintridge Preparatory School is thrilled that it has been recognized alongside other LCF high schools in this year’s La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses parade float, Secondhand Shenanigans. Each year, FPS school parking lot is transformed into a community hub. Volunteers come together, working day and night to...
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
