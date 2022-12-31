ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Check Out What Museums Are Free During January In Los Angeles!

Happy New Year! If you're looking to do more things in Los Angeles for the new year, check out some of these museums below that are free in January. January 5th - Japanese American National Museum is free on Thursdays from 12pm-5pm January 5th - Martial Arts Museum is free...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Savor and Learn: Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple

Alan Nakagawa, currently on his fourth year as artist-in-residence at the Pasadena Buddhist Temple through Side Street Projects, continues the second session of his Full Moon Raku Tea Ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is part of Side Street Projects International Tea House Lecture Series...
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey float wins trophy for best floral presentation

PASADENA — The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a spectacle of flower- covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The Downey Rose Float Association’s...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Peter Drier to Receive Annual Marv Gross Award from Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

Long-time social justice advocate Peter Drier is the winner of this year’s Marv Gross Award from the membership of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center. The Social Justice Committee created the award to honor its former chairman, Rabbi Marv Gross, who passed away in 2019. Each year the winner receives $500 to go to the charity of their choice. In addition, the winner’s name is inscribed on a plaque attached to a beautiful stone sculpture created by temple member Brian Mark.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle

A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Rose Float Judged Packaged and Heading to Pasadena

On New Year’s Day this year, Volunteers and Helpers put all hands on deck to get Burbank’s Entry into this year’s Rose Parade Turning The Corner. This year the Rose Parade will be on Monday, giving float volunteers an extra day to put the finishing touches on this year’s float. Judges showed up at 2:00 as planned, walked around with notebooks & clipboards, and were only given 5 minutes to do their final judging before the Parade.
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tens of Thousands Attend Picture-Perfect Rose Parade

The 134th Rose Parade Monday was a picture-perfect spectacle of flower-covered floats, musical performances by marching bands from across the country and a host of equestrians, with tens of thousands of spectators lining Colorado Boulevard and other Pasadena streets to witness the annual tradition. The annual event seemed flawless. The...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Rose Parade 2023: how to watch in person, on TV, online or streaming

Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena as the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year. The parade will be on Monday, Jan. 2, to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule, and begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The “No Sunday” rule was implemented in 1893 to accommodate church services.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Allendale Library to Re-Open For Public Use on Tuesday

Pasadena’s Allendale Branch Library is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after successful completion of its Seismic Retrofit and Roof Replacement project. The library was closed when work started in August 2022, and patrons were redirected to either the Hill Avenue Branch, at 55 S. Hill Avenue, or the San Rafael Branch, at 1240 Nithsdale Road for their library needs.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy