PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Pueblo District 60 elementary schools were gifted donations from the Pueblo NAACP Branch 4005. According to D60, Beulah Heights, Park View, Columbian, and Bradford elementary schools received a $250 donation each to be used as needed. “We believe this benefits the kids as well as the teachers,” said Pueblo NAACP The post Pueblo NAACP Branch 4005 gifts elementary schools with monetary donations appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 16 MINUTES AGO